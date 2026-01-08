Iran Erupts With Chaos As Protests Spread, Violent Videos Go Viral

Iran is into its second week of massive protests across the country against the regime.

Iran is on fire as protests spread against the regime of leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Islamic government.

The government of Iran has been in a bad place ever since the 12-day war kicked off against Israel. The war came to an end when Operation Midnight Hammer by the United States of America hammered the country's nuclear development program.

A total of 14 GBU-57 bunker busters were dropped during the operation. Twelve hit Fordow – the most important site – and two hit Natanz. Isfahan was hammered by American cruise missiles fired by a submarine. 

There's been significant concern the conflict could flare up again, but the government has a much bigger issue on its hands:

The people are rising up.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is currently facing massive backlash across the country. (Photo by IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Iran protest videos go viral.

What started as minor protests over economic hardship in the country has exploded into total and complete chaos across the nation. President Donald Trump even vowed to come to the defense of Iranian protesters if it turned violent, which it most certainly has.

Footage going viral on X as of Thursday afternoon shows violence escalating as more and more people take to the streets to push back against the regime.

Check out the footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I would be very worried right now if I were a member of the regime. There have been plenty of protests in Iran over the years. This certainly feels different.

If Syria taught us anything, things can collapse very quickly after appearing to be stabilized. Speaking of Syria, The Times reported a few days ago that Khamenei is prepared to flee to Russia to join his buddy Bashar al-Assad if the military and security forces fail to crush the protests.

The only difference is Bashar al-Assad is a comic book-level villain (still a very bad guy!), and Khamenei is just a piece of human garbage in the worst way possible.

Massive protests are sweeping across Iran, and the footage is absolutely wild. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)

I'll continue to monitor the situation like the boys always do, and make sure to hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

