Murderous Dictator's Life In Exile Is Straight Out Of A Comedy Movie After Fleeing Syria

Bashar al-Assad's regime fell in December 2024, and the former dictator successfully fled to Russia.

HTS, a terrorist organization, led by Ahmed al-Sharaa swept across the country in shocking fashion to take control.

First, it was reported that Assad had turned into a gamer. Yes, a man who oversaw the slaughter of hundreds of thousands of people turned to video games to kill time in Russia.

Now, he's trying to return to his roots as an eye doctor. Prior to being an authoritarian dictator, Bashar was in school to become an ophthalmologist.

The Guardian reported Monday that Assad is, once again, taking ophthalmology lessons decades after leaving the U.K. for his homeland in Syria with his dad Hafez in control.

I'm certainly not downplaying the atrocities of the Syrian Civil War, but there's something out of a B-level comedy with Assad's life arc. Nothing says career pivot like going from ruthless dictator to eye doctor learning Russian.

An unnamed source told the outlet, "He’s studying Russian and brushing up on his ophthalmology again. It’s a passion of his, he obviously doesn’t need the money. Even before the war in Syria began, he used to regularly practice his ophthalmology in Damascus."

The report also confirmed that Bashar didn't warn anyone other than a few close people of his plans to flee. That includes his notorious thug and gangster brother Maher al-Assad. Maher was a senior military official who many experts believe played a massive role in escalating the crisis in its early days.

Asma al-Assad, Bashar's wife and former Syrian first lady, is also doing much better after battling leukemia. She reportedly received "experimental therapy" in Russia.

As I've said before, there is going to be a must-watch documentary made some day about the fall of the Assad regime. I can't wait. Until then, we'll keep digging into new details about Assad's life in exile as they come out.