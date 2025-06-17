Trump Lands Haymaker Against Iran's Leader As Country Crumbles

The location of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is unknown to the public.

President Donald Trump is humiliating Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on social media as Israeli forces pound the country.

Israel is absolutely dominating in its air campaign against Iran, and there are no indications to suggest the pressure will relent.

In fact, all signs point towards the strikes continuing as the United States surges resources into the region. All eyes are now on whether the United States will formally enter the war.

Iran went from a lot of tough talk to getting rolled in just a matter of days. It's been wild to watch.

*RELATED: Israel Obliterates Iranian Fighter Jets In Epic Combat Footage: WATCH*

Donald Trump releases statement as Iran crumbles.

Now, President Donald Trump is on social media trolling/threatening Khamenei as Iranian airspace is dominated by friendly forces.

"We know exactly where the so-called "Supreme Leader" is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump wrote on Truth Social for his followers and the world on Tuesday.

He also demanded Iran immediately surrender, which doesn't seem likely to happen at the moment. You can check out his posts below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What a truly wild timeline we're living in. We have the most powerful man on the planet promising to not *checks notes to make sure* take out a foreign leader…..for the time being, while letting everyone know he has Khamenei's location locked down.

The Iranian dictator's location remains unknown to the public, but I'd bet my life savings he's hiding in a bunker somewhere wondering how his entire military collapsed so soon.

Imagine former President Harry Truman releasing a statement at the end of WWII trolling Adolf Hitler for hiding like a coward in a bunker. My brain can't process the idea, but it's very on-brand for Trump. Nothing is off-limits. He's trash-talking a man who is watching his country crumble after failed negotiations.

What do you think about Trump's posts and the war between Israel and Iran? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.