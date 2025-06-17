Israel Obliterates Iranian Fighter Jets In Epic Combat Footage: WATCH

A a pair of F-14 Tomcats were obliterated by the Israeli military.

I wouldn't want to be anywhere near military targets on the ground in Iran at the moment.

The Israelis continue to carry out a stunning air campaign against the Islamic regime in an attempt to cripple its nuclear ambitions.

Israel is throwing wave after wave of strikes at the Iranians, and the results have been nothing short of stunning. Iran has been caught with its pants down, and with America seemingly on the verge of entering the air war, this thing might soon be a wrap.

Israel hammers Iranian fighter jets.

One of the top objectives of the Israeli military is to target any and all Iranian military assets it can find in the open.

That includes weapons depots, stockpiles, fuel and military equipment. Well, it's safe to say Iran is now down some fighter jets after IDF fighters paid them a visit from the sky.

The IDF released incredible footage of a pair of F-14 Tomcats being obliterated while parked on the ground.

You can watch the awesome footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, some of you might be asking why the hell Iran has American-made fighter jets. It's a fair question, and the answer is shockingly simple.

Prior to the revolution in Iran, the Iranian regime and the United States were allies, and Iran was supplied with military gear.

After the revolution that saw an Islamic regime installed, America cut military support, including spare parts. That means whatever American planes Iran has must be old and running on incredibly outdated gear.

Now, two F-14 Tomcats - the planes made famous by "Top Gun" - are dust, thanks to IDF air strikes.

What do you think of the status of the war? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.