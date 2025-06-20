Insane Combat Footage Shows Brutal Strikes On Targets In Iran: WATCH

More incredible footage from the Israel/Iran war has hit the internet.

The Israeli military continues a heavy bombing campaign across Iran in an attempt to cripple the country's nuclear program.

Iran has responded by launching ballistic missiles at Israel, with varying levels of success. Most missiles are intercepted, but those that have landed have caused significant damage.

New footage of Israeli strikes on targets in Iran released.

Now that we're a week into the war, it's safe to say things aren't cooling down. In fact, Israeli forces continue to apply significant pressure to Iran and face little to no resistance in the sky.

That's led to some pretty incredible videos. You can check out the latest footage of attacks being carried out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, all the attention is on whether President Donald Trump will enter the war, and use America's bomber fleet to take out Iran's underground facilities.

While Israel has done a nice job of cleaning up what's above-ground, the IDF lacks the aircraft and bombs necessary to take out Fordow, which is buried deep underground.

The only military on the planet that can get the job done is America, and President Trump will soon have to make a decision on whether American B2s will enter Iranian airspace and put Iran's nuclear program out of commission for good.

We'll wait to see what happens, but there's no doubt the situation is incredibly fluid. Let me know what you think Trump should do at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.