Iran's Leader Hilariously Roasted For Insanely Stupid Tweet About Beating America: REACTIONS

Iran and Israel currently have a fragile ceasefire that is holding.

Iran's leader Ali Khamenei is getting torched on social media after firing off an all-time stupid tweet.

Iran and Israel are currently in a ceasefire after 12 days of intense and heavy bombings from both sides. The United States briefly entered the war to knock out three sites associated with Iran's nuclear program with a strike that featured seven B-2 bombers.

Iran responded to the strike by launching 14 ballistic missiles at an American base in Qatar.

Spoiler alert: They were shot down and caused no damage.

Iran's leader roasted on X.

Khamenei, a man who is lucky to be alive at this point, hopped on X (or whoever runs his account did), and claimed victory against the United States of America - home of the greatest military power in human history.

"My congratulations on our dear Iran’s victory over the US regime. The US regime entered the war directly because it felt that if it didn’t, the Zionist regime would be completely destroyed. It entered the war in an effort to save that regime but achieved nothing," Khamenei tweeted early Thursday morning.

As you'd expect, people absolutely feasted in the responses.

Let's run down a quick reality check of the 12 Day War:

Iran's military command destroyed.

Iran's nuclear scientists dead.

Iran's air defenses gone.

Iran's ability to launch ballistic missiles crippled.

Iran's nuclear sites Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan hammered by an American strike.

Does that sound like winning to you? Yes, Iran was able to get some ballistic missiles through Israeli and American air defenses, and were able to inflict some significant damage. Yet, it's nothing compared to the damage Iran took.

Yet, the spin is so incredible from Khamenei that you almost have to respect it. This would be like a football fan claiming his team really moved the ball well after losing by eight touchdowns.

Sure, you can say it, but it doesn't make it true.

Furthermore, Iran just got a brief taste of American power and they didn't get a single shot off in response. What do we think will happen if they get the full experience? It will be a blowout. What do you think? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.