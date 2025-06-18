Iran's Dictator Might Have Signed His Death Warrant With Response To Donald Trump

All eyes are on if the United States will soon enter the war against Iran.

Iranian dictator Ali Khamenei is testing fate after addressing his nation Wednesday.

Iran is currently getting pummeled by Israeli airstrikes that started early Friday morning local time last week.

Much of Iran's military command has been eliminated, its weapons have been crushed and the country's ability to respond is crippled. The country is on the brink, and President Donald Trump demanded an "unconditional surrender" to stop the war.

Trump also promised to keep Khamenei alive….for now.

Iran's dictator vows there will be no surrender.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, addressed the nation Wednesday, and instead of acknowledging reality, he did what many dictators do:

Double down and vow to fight to the end.

Khamenei told the world "Iran will not surrender" as wave after wave of Israeli strikes continue. Bold strategy. Let's see how it works out for him.

Remember, below is what Trump posted on Truth Social to world on Tuesday:

"We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Like I wrote on Tuesday, it's wild we have Trump trash talking a rival world leader in the middle of a war, but this is our current reality.

The other reality that everyone needs to understand is that Iran has lost control of its airspace and its military command structure has been decimated.

The country is running out of launchers and there's nothing Iran can do to stop planes from invading its airspace.

Do we all know what might be coming next? Well, all eyes are on if the United States will formally enter the war and take out the Fordow facility, which requires B-2 stealth bombers and the GBU-57. The tools necessary to get the job done are only held by the American military.

Seeing as how Trump is more or less openly threatening to kill Khamenei if he doesn't play ball, it's an interesting choice to state there will be no surrender.

If that's truly the path he intends to take with his military destroyed, then things might be about to get real spicy.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. The world is watching that play out in real time.

What do you think will happen in the next stages of the war? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.