Internet Is Starting To Turn On Pedro Pascal And I'm Here For It

You either die a hero or live long enough to be vilified as a pervert on the internet.

Have you ever had a coworker or even a mutual friend that everyone seems to almost universally agree is a great guy?

He gets along with everyone and is super affable, but for whatever reason, you hate his guts.

You can't quite put your finger on it, maybe he's fake, or he's done something that puts you off, but you're not a fan.

That's been my experience with Hollywood "it boy" Pedro Pascal.

Ever since his turn as Oberyn Martell, the swarthy swordsman from Game of Thrones, he's been the talk of Tinsletown.

Lately, it feels like Pascal has been in everything, from The Mandalorian to The Last of Us.

For Christ's sake, he's even landed a role as Reed Freakin' Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, in the new Fantastic Four franchise.

And yet, I could never stomach this guy.

I couldn't verbalize why, either.

Oh sure, he's your typical smarmy Hollywood liberal elite, but plenty of those exist that I have no problem with.

Hell, even some of my friends and family are libs and I still love them.

Then it happened.

Pascal flew a little too close to the sun, and his pervy wings evaporated in spectacular crash-and-burn fashion.

For context, here's a clip from last summer's ComiCon promoting his Fantastic Four film in which Pascal gives his costar, Vanessa Kirby, a little touch for a hand hold.

It gets even worse, too. Here he is giving her an intimate caress WHILE SHE'S PREGNANT!

It turns out this guy has been using his "anxiety" as a crutch to feel his female (and in many cases, married) co-stars up, and a lot of folks on social media have had enough.

And let me tell you, the memes have been GLORIOUS!

This is just the top of the pile, too.

The back catalog of these bad boys goes on for days.

So the internet is coming around on Pedro Pascal being kind of a creep, and I feel vindicated.

Even my coworkers have come to terms with the fact that, at the very least, people are tired of him being shoved down our throats.

I know I'm in the minority of Americans who don't deify celebrities and worship the ground they walk on, so it's nice to see one that the rest of the public at large can agree with me on.

Who knows, maybe I can will some other celebrity hate sessions into existence.

Come on down, Harrison Ford haters!

No? Well, it was worth a shot, nonetheless.