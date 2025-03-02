Internet Reacts As Stacy Keibler In A Bikini Reminds Everyone That 'The Legs Of WWE' Hasn’t Lost A Step

It's fun to take walks down memory lane sometimes. Especially when that walk involves someone like WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler, who hasn’t lost a step.

She's 45-years-old now and no longer "The Legs of WWE." But that doesn’t mean she's faded away entirely, not in the age of social media.

When she's not focusing on holistic health and hocking beauty products, Keibler's been known to drop a heat check every now and again. A little test of the water if you will.

Are people still paying attention to the former WWE Diva? The short answer to her content elbows of the top rope is yes. People haven’t forgotten the name Stacy Keibler.

How could they? She was at one point one of the biggest names in wrestling. Even those who don’t follow wrestling know who she is. Her modeling and acting helped with that.

WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler still has a ton of fans after all these years

The latest heat check came thanks to a nostalgia account on social media called 90s WWE. The account posted a then and now of her a few days ago.

The tweet featured a picture of Keibler in the ring from 1999 and one of her on Instagram from a few months ago. It's safe to say she still has plenty of fans.

This isn’t a walk down memory lane featuring a fighter who took one too many punches during their career and doesn’t know their name anymore. Or one with a model who lost their fastball.

It's quite the opposite.

Despite the 25-plus years between the two pictures, this walk down memory lane features a Stacy Keibler who could pick up the "The Legs of WWE" title tomorrow.

Well done by 90s WWE here. They know the social media engagement game. Toss out a then and now for all the horny middle-aged men, then sit back and watch the numbers.

Here's some more proof that Stacy Keibler hasn’t lost a step.