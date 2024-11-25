Stacy Keibler Comes In Hot Off The Top Rope With Bikini Snapshots From Bali

Stacy Keibler could have laid low the weekend before Thanksgiving and popped up on the holiday with your run-of-the-mill post about what she's thankful for.

You know the ones you've seen a thousand times by now from every Instagram model and wannabe influencer. It's part of how the social media machine rolls.

It's good for engagement and it feeds the algorithm. I'm not knocking it, I'm trying to paint a picture here. To be clear, that's still on the table for the WWE Hall of Famer for when Thursday arrives.

Stacy mixed it up here by churning out content over the weekend and into Monday. And I'm not talking about the kind of "my favorite Thanksgiving recipe" type of content either.

Some in the social media game take their foot off the gas pedal leading up to the holidays. They slow down and coast until they fire off that "I'm thankful for" post.

The 45-year-old didn’t do that. Stacy got in the ring, climbed up to the top rope, then unloaded a series of bikini snapshots from Bali that put all her followers on notice.

Stacy Keibler has nothing to prove and is still putting in the work at a very high level

The snapshots from Bali came on the heels of a weekend of content from Bali. It's no surprise coming from a Hall of Famer. Stacy didn't just stick around long enough to put up numbers and earn her spot.

She put in the work. She helped pave the way for others. Now she's out sending a message to all the influencers trying to skate by. The content game never sleeps, it never takes a vacation or a holiday.

Get out there and work. Then climb to the top rope and drop content off the top rope on all those not willing to do what it takes. It's why she's still making noise at 45.

As you can see, Stacy Keibler still has plenty left in the tank.