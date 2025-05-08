Internet Reacts To Connecticut Couple Busted For Prostitution After Blocking State Police Barracks Parking Lot

Here's something to keep in mind when you're attempting to close the deal on an alleged early morning "prostitution transaction." Don't block the parking lot of the state police barracks.

For obvious reasons, that's going to complicate matters. A couple of Connecticut residents did just that early Tuesday morning, according to WFSB Channel 3.

Troopers pulled up to the parking lot of the Troop H- Hartford barracks and noticed there was a car blocking the gated entrance. They then approached the vehicle and saw the occupants weren't dressed and were engaging in "lewd activities."

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Troopers asked them to get dressed and step out of the vehicle. As they were talking with the driver, they noticed signs of impairment, which could possibly explain the decision to park where he had parked.

He was asked to perform field sobriety tests, which the troopers said that he failed. His female passenger admitted to the troopers that she was a sex worker, but only after they noticed three $10 bills at the top of her purse.

The internet has some thoughts about these two and their alleged prostitution activities

According to troopers, the $30 in cash wasn't the only items found on the passenger. They say she was also in possession of suspected narcotics, later revealed to be fentanyl and crack cocaine, and narcotics paraphernalia.

The driver, identified by police as 34-year-old Willie Ferrell, was arrested and is facing Illegal Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs, Improper Parking, Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree and Soliciting Sexual Acts/Exchange for Sexual Conduct charges.

The passenger, 48-year-old Diandra Lysik, was also arrested and is facing charges of her own. Her charges, reports WFSB, are Use Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree and Soliciting Sexual Acts/Exchange for Sexual Conduct.

As if the charges against them weren't enough, the internet had some thoughts about these two and their arrests.