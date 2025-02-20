Las Vegas Prostitutes Story Goes Viral, Teaches Important Lesson

A guy was shocked to learn there are a lot of prostitutes in Las Vegas.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a huge fan of Las Vegas. I was built for Sin City and Sin City was built for people like me. Whether it's hitting the tables for blackjack at all hours of the day or cutting it loose at Hogs & Heifers, I always entertain myself. Hell, we even messed around with automatic weapons last time we were there.

Las Vegas hookers post goes viral.

Like it or not, hookers are a real thing in Las Vegas, and they're all over the place. For a seasoned vet like myself, I can spot them from a mile away. They're bad business. You don't want anything to do with them, but apparently, not everyone has my skills.

"No joke maybe 15 girls on Friday night propositioned me.. is this common at all the hotels? Which have the hottest or the most," a person wrote on Reddit in a post that has blown up since going live.

Yes, this guy is *SHOCKED* to learn prostitutes work guys in Las Vegas. What a revelation! Better to learn late than not at all.

Of course, the comment section is gold. Check out some responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I have been propositioned every time I've stayed at ********, including once at 7 AM when I was very obviously coming downstairs to go to a convention. Although I guess I wouldn't have been the first man to blow off a day at convention for some wh*remongering. If it didn't work for her, she probably wouldn't have been standing there.

it's called "networking"

7 years ago I was at [REDACTED] nightclub at [REDACTED]. Made small talk with this girl, danced with her, bought her drinks all night. Didn’t occur to me until we were about to leave that she was an escort

As a security officer on the strip, I can guarantee you that these girls will rob your ass as soon as you get into the hotel room. The working girls on the strip are the worst. We trespass or arrest them, and 2 more come in to take their place. It's a revolving door of wh*res

Sigh, I've never been propositioned :( I mean, I doubt I'd go to the party, but it's nice to be invited y'know lol?

You must be really handsome.

I've only been approached by hookers once in my life.

Prostitution is increasing. Lots of reasons for it. People treat it like "gig work" to supplement their income with inflation, low wages and expensive child care. Increase in trafficking using online services/websites, drugs, etc. Also, lots of ladies/pimps come into town for January/February leading up to the Super Bowl. Some casinos crack down on it, some don’t if they don’t have the staff or budget to manage it.

Haha, I was approached by a lady of the night while in Vegas on a work trip. I treated myself to a drink at the bar after a long work day. A completely normal looking girl-next-door kind of girl sits next to me, and we strike up a conversation. Oh you're in town for the convention? Yeah, me too! The conversation is going great, and me being a sweet idiot, I'm thinking wow, I might get this girl's number! I'm gonna take her to dinner! She stops the conversation cold and makes her proposition. I got all flushed, my voice cracked, and I was like, "No thank you? Is that even legal? I'm here for work." She stood up, gave me a kiss on the cheek, said, "You're sweet," and slinked off into the crowd. It was like out of a movie, hilarious.

I was propositioned for the first time at *** a few weeks back. I was in the casino much later/earlier than usual, about 4AM. I have a bad sense of direction and I kept walking past her looking for the elevators. She noticed, and I'm sure thought I was building up the nerve, because she kept getting louder with the "hey honey, where you going?"

My dad was propositioned ..,, and he was clearly walking with my mom

I was shocked when, in the middle of the day, I went into the [REDACTED] to check out the flowers and near the front desk there was a redneck pimp with his girl in daisy dukes. She was leaning over and he was running his finger around the bottom of her shorts while trying to make eye contact with marks. I was like where tf is security? I thought the [REDACTED] was classier. Is this how it is now, or have I been oblivious?

I hear that the best way is to rent two rooms- one empty for recreation and your own, ideally on different floors. Instead of directly giving the pro the cash, allegedly the move is to put the cash under the remote and suggest maybe they'd like to watch some TV. I've also heard that getting the pro to get nude first is a good way to ensure that they're not a vice cop. But that's just what I hear from friends.

It's probably you're either dressed really nice and look rich or an old man. Most of them think old = money unless dressed like a bum.

My buddy goes there all the time and nobody has done anything. every guy in my group last month got propositioned at golden nugget at different times which I thought was funny.

I’ve been to Vegas maybe 10 times, always see the working ladies, but I had never been propositioned until my last trip. And funny enough I was with my wife, which the girl clearly didn’t mind. She said some things to my wife that even made ME blush. 🤣 However my wife kindly told her she could come back to our room if she wanted, but we weren’t paying her. Lol. She didn’t hang around long after that.

Stayed at [REDACTED] years ago. Had a big win at the craps table. Went to cash out, turned around and 'hey sweetie, you look like you're having a good night'. 😂 So I guess if you want to meet a wh*re, they're at the cashier watching for you.

I got propositioned once when I was sitting at the poker tables at the [REDACTED]. She was overly friendly to me, a stranger, immediate suspicion. When she asked where I was from I lied and said "here" she just immediately lost interest and walked off lol. I guess they’re not into f*cking the locals lol.

WTF. Every time I go to Vegas I don’t get propositioned a single time.

You are just a super good looking dude.

Alright, everyone listen up because I'm about to put on a free education clinic when it comes to spotting hookers just about anywhere in the world. Generally speaking, they will target men who are alone. They avoid groups. It's easier to tag a mark who is alone.

There's one very easy standard/rule to follow if you want to avoid issues. If a woman comes up to you and starts sweet-talking you, ask yourself one very simple question:

"If I were in my hometown, would a woman who looks like this give me the time of day?"

If the answer is no, then guess what, folks? You're getting played. It's truly that simple. Going to Las Vegas doesn't all of a sudden make you much better looking. Now, if you are really good-looking or super-rich, then you can meet just about anyone you want and they're probably not a hooker. For regular civilians, the standard above is the golden rule.

Have fun, be smart and stay safe. It's not hard, but it does require a little situational awareness. Do you have a fun Las Vegas story? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.