Insufferable NBA Scumbag Steve Kerr Lies Through His Teeth About ICE Shooting

This Steve Kerr is just the biggest dummy on the planet.

This Steve Kerr is just the worst. Goodness gracious, is he INSUFFERABLE, or what? I loathe the NBA. Cannot stand it. Wish it didn't exist, unless it were somehow possible to make the late-90s version still exist today.

Other than that? It's a loathsome, woke, progressive, gaslighting, filthy, boring, full-of-sh*t league that speaks from one side of its mouth every season, while also gobbling up China from the other side.

Pardon the visual. I know, it's disturbing, but so is the NBA.

Steve Kerr is the resident dumbass in charge of all this, by the way. He's the soldier on the frontline, especially with Pop retired.

Steve is the girly-looking dude that's masked up, vaxxed, wearing a BLM shirt, and spouting off absolute BS every other night about things he's too dumb to comprehend. Real-world things. Adult things. Things Steve has no business talking about.

Like a little kid who tries to sit at the grown-ups table at Thanksgiving.

"Sorry, little guy. Maybe next year. Now pipe down, the adults are trying to have a conversation."

That's Steve Kerr. His latest? Nearly 60 straight seconds of complete bullsh*t about ICE, Donald Trump, and the tragic shooting that took place in Minnesota earlier this week:

You Don't Get Much Dumber Than This

Steve said one thing that was true in all of that. ONE.

Yes, it was terribly sad what happened. I don't want people to die. I don't like it when that happens. Nobody should. It was sad. It is sad.

That being said, the rest of Steve's little rant is complete nonsense. More importantly, it's just wrong. Just plain wrong. He's just lying, which is ironic given he's ranting about … lying! He doesn't see how dumb he looks. He doesn't hear how dumb he sounds.

The Libs never do, by the way. Their heads are so far up their own asses, they can't see anything else.

No, Steve, the administration is not lying. Yes, Steve, there is video. No, Steve, it does not show that ICE murdered this woman, as you said. Yes, Steve, it does show that the administration has been telling the truth, since Day 1.

The new footage that came up late Friday completely ended this discussion for me. It's a wrap now. Don't know if Steve Kerr has seen that yet. But it doesn't matter. His insufferable mind is already made up, because he hates Donald Trump.

And he sits there, arms folded, and acts so distraught and disappointed. It's all a lie. It's all BS. It's all for show. It ALWAYS is with the Libs. This is how they operate.

When the cameras are on, they act like this. When the cameras are NOT on, they act like they did in Minnesota.

They harass, they agitate, they instigate.

Here's what happened in Minnesota, Steve. Two women, both on the scene for the sole purpose of causing trouble, harassed law enforcement. They ignored law enforcement. When one was told to get out of her car, the other told her to drive.

When she drove, she did so with law enforcement draped all over her car, including one officer directly in front of her.

She got shot.

That's what happened, and that's what's going to happen every single time in that situation. Guess what? If I was the one driving the car, I would expect to get shot, too.

Follow the rules, or risk getting shot.

It's really that simple, Steve.

If you're confused by it, go ask China how they'd handle such a thing.

I'll hang up and listen now!