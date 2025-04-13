Instagram Star Genny Shawcross Made Her Ring Girl Debut

Instagram star Genny Shawcross added ring girl to her resume on Friday night. The Screencaps veteran, who took her talents to Playboy last April, made her debut during streamer Adin Ross' Brand Risk 006.

The influencer-heavy event had nine fights on the card and UFC president Dana White on hand to take in the action. But we're not here to break down the fighting skills of a bunch of influencers.

We're here to take note of Shawcross' ring girl debut. She was joined by fellow influencers Alice Rosenblum and Daniela Hincapie, who brought their own levels of online success to the event.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Now this appearance isn’t going to catapult her to the level of ring girl stardom of Sydney Thomas, but it's a step in the right direction. A step that didn’t come without a decent amount of nerves on her part.

Genny Shawcross had a strong debut despite battling through some nerves

"Don't let my outgoingness fool you, I secretly have the worst stage fright so I'm really nervous," Shawcross wrote on Instagram, reports The Spun. "I'm as nervous as I was before the damn heart race challenge on Love Island. Worst thing ever."

So how did she do during her ring girl debut? For a first timer full of nerves, I think it's safe to say she held her own.

There are probably some technical issues with her performance to clean up. Things a veteran ring girl would spot. But this wasn’t about perfection. It was about getting her foot in the door.

This brief 10-second clip reveals that she can handle the demands of the job. Now that she's worked an event, she could get some more calls. If I'm Genny Shawcross, I answer those calls.

I stack up a few events and, who knows, maybe she's the next ring girl at the right place at the right time, who ends up having a college football coach slide into her DMs.

Shawcross, for sure, has a strong foundation to build on if she wants to continue climbing the influencer ring girl ranks.