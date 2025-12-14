Genny Shawcross Keeps Warm On The Beach, The Instagram Models Gear Up For Christmas & Montana Tim Checks In

Bowl Season is here and the Instagram Models are ready for Christmas.

Army-Navy and Bowl Season has arrived

An 8-yard pass on fourth-and-goal with 6:32 left in the game gave Navy a touchdown that, with the successful extra point, put them up 17-16 over Army.

It was a one-point lead the Midshipmen wouldn’t give up on their way to their 10th win of the season. It adds to their series lead.

Here they are on a crucial 4th down, sealing the victory over the Black Knights.

Saturday was Army-Navy day and the start of Bowl Season.

The Cricket Celebration Bowl between South Carolina State and Prairie View A&M and the Bucked Up LA Bowl between Washington and Boise State both took place.

The College Football Playoff is nice, but I love turning on the TV and catching a random bowl game on a Wednesday in mid to late December.

What a time of year for football. Sure, the regular season being over already is a bummer, but the bowl games and the CFP make up for that. It's a gift from the regular season.

Another gift from the regular season is the Heisman Trophy and that was handed out last night with Indiana's Fernando Mendoza running away with it in dominant fashion.

Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia finished in second place, well behind the Hoosiers quarterback. Don’t look at the voting results below if you're an Ohio State fan.

Not only did Mendoza hand the Buckeyes their first loss of the season last weekend, he blew Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin away 643 first place votes to just 8. You hate to see that.

I'm not going to take too much more of your time this morning. We've got emails. Jim T in San Diego is talking football and Montana Tim checks in with a barrage of content.

I love it. There's so much content that I'm breaking it up into two parts. We'll get through several of them this morning and pick up with a part two next weekend.

Jim T in San Diego talks ball

Just sayin'

- Jim T in San Diego writes:

I'm thinking the inability to block might have had more to do with Ohio State's loss than their declining to showboat to your expectations in Mishitagain. ;)

F'ing ridiculous SEC bias

- Jim T in San Diego writes:

Alabama getting in the playoff after getting embarrassed by Georgia is the biggest joke in collegiate sports.

It leads me to say something I almost never say: Congress needs to fix this.

I'm normally a hands-off, free-market kind of guy.

But clearly the SEC and Big 10 are becoming a monopoly in college football and basketball, and sometimes you need some anti-trust regulation to ensure a free market can actually overcome the graft and corruption to remain free.

We're at that point. Been there for awhile, actually.

For those who argue Congress has no business butting in, I'll refer you to Harvard, New York University, UCSD, etc., who, we found out earlier this year, receive BILLIONS of dollars each from Uncle Sugar for various research programs.

Not to mention the BILLIONS of dollars these campuses get from G.I. Bill tuition, Pell Grants, guaranteed students loans (which the taxpayers often pick up the cost for), etc.

So, yeah, we've all got a very vested interest in this mess since we're underwriting it.

Taxpayer money dwarfs anything they get from the TV networks, and allows them prop up otherwise unsustainable sports programs.



Here's the deal: Congress should issue a federal charter for the NCAA, much like the one given the Boy Scouts of America a century ago. Only the NCAA should be given broad legal authority and mandatory judicial deferment.



New rule: Win your conference to advance to any championship.

Another new rule: No conference may have more than 11 schools.

Third new rule: Conferences must be geographically based.

That would make for 13 or 14 Div. I-A (or whatever we want to cool the big schools) conferences. Want to have a 16-team tournament? Okay, 13 conference champs and 3 at-large.

So, yeah, Notre Dame will have to join a conference. Tough. If Navy and Army managed, so can Notre Dame.



Fourth new rule: Coaching staffs will be on the faculty pay scale. Fully tenured professors at most schools are well into six figures - far more than the average American family. No outside pay, either - not from boosters, not from shoe companies, nothing. If you can't balance your famlly budget on $150k a year, maybe you're not the right person to run a team.

Fifth new rule: Overturn the idiot federal judge who ordered schools to share their "profits" with student athletes. As learned last month when USC and Michigan turned down an offer from the University of California pension fund to buy a share of the Big 10, even Ohio State is carrying significant debt from their athletics program - and Ohio State brings in the most money of any athletic department in the country. College sports are bleeding money faster than a sailor on shore leave - the idea that they are "getting rich" on the supposed "free" labor of student athletes is absurd. The schools are sinking in debt to accommodate money-losing sports programs that are nothing more than a very expensive vanity project for administrators and alumni. (And the idea that a full-ride scholarship, generally worth anywhere from $40k to $120K or more per YEAR is somehow "free labor" is, in a nutshell, idiotic. How politicians can argue at the same time that student debt is crushing too many college grads and at the same time graduating debt free is somehow "slavery" is beyond me.)

Sixth and final new rule: To be eligible for federal funding of any kind, schools must show that their athletic department operated in the black over a five-year rolling period. That will allow for an occasional downturn - but will require schools to cut costs to address said downturn.



This probably sounds nutso to lots of SC readers, but the fact is that EVERY college is apparently losing money, if the Big 10 numbers were accurate (and I've seen nothing to suggest they're not).

It is likely that only nutso can possibly fix this mess.



In the meantime, we've seen dozens of colleges close their doors over the past half-decade, and others are dropping intercollegiate sports completely out of financial necessity.

That is a broken system.

SeanJo

Hey Jim, on your first point about Ohio State, I guess we'll never truly know since they did neither the blocking required nor settled unfinished business with Michigan.

As far as Alabama getting into the College Football Playoff and your proposed solution to fix the problem is concerned, I don’t want to see anything done, except maybe expand the number of teams.

I'm a fan of the entertainment value it adds when everyone knew Alabama was going to get in, even if they shouldn’t, and it happening anyway. That's fun.

It's going to be even more fun when they prove they shouldn’t have been there in the first place. I really enjoy that.

Cosplay

- Phil S in Florida writes:

Having previously lived in Las Vegas for almost 10 years, I’ve seen my share of adults dressed up as their favorite characters. It’s gross. Now living in central Florida/southern US, I will firmly and confidently state that the amount of grown men cosplaying as cowboys here like that’s a normal way to dress is insane. There is absolutely 0 cowboy work down here. None. The boots, jeans, belt buckle and plaid shirt, plus the full blown hat, all of which have clearly never seen a hard days work. It looks like they took their horse to the store, but obviously they took their interior climate controlled F150. It looks like they just left the ranch, but it’s actually their house den next to the master bedroom. Is it time that we start letting these people know the idiots they look like, they’re not fooling anyone, and that they’re dressed the equivalent of a huge Pokemon fan?

Montana Tim checks in (Part 1)

The Cold And Big Meat!

- Montana Tim writes:

Greetings from Montana Tim, SeanJo! It’s been awhile since I’ve shared some Big Meat with you and the OutKick family! The Big cold finally up and reared its ugly head! All the pigs went indoors for the winter to fatten up for our spring and summer enjoyment! We’ve had a great Thanksgiving holiday! The dining experience has been nothing short of phenomenal!

Prime Ribs Steaks And A Prime Ribeye!

Needless to say these puppies was right tasty! I wish I could share this with you folks. This was pre-Thanksgiving meal or two along with some dessert just for practice!

Huckleberry Pies!

I rightly don’t know how people can live without a couple of huck pies every month!

The Big Cold!

Then it got cold! Three above zero when these pics were snapped! So it was back inside for more goodies!

Montana!

Now that all the Tour-ons are gone…..what’s a Tour-on you ask? Well, a Tour-on is half tourist and half moron! Just like the proverbial bad penny….ya can’t get rid of them! There is one thing though that puts the run on them right quick…..the cold! These pics are of The Bob! More commonly known as The Bob Marshal Wilderness! Just gorgeous!

The Montana Light Show!

When the Northerns made themselves shown, this is what we got! Really amazing!

Rocky Mountain Sheep!

I happened to run into this heard of sheep one morning and this is the response I got when I told them the Clintons were coming for a visit! They didn’t seem too impressed I’m thinking. With me either!

Breakfast!

When the big cold shows up you need a hearty breakfast! In this case, huckleberry hotcakes and eggs! And yes….theys was killer!

-----------

That's it for this Sunday. Incredible job as always Montana Tim. We'll unpack the rest of the emails and content from Montana, with part two, next weekend.

Until then, stay warm. We're looking at some cold air moving into our area.

The unusual, at least around here, high temps in the morning and lows moving throughout the afternoon. If you're still hitting the grill, send me your meat.

