Instagram Model Katie Williams Shoots Her Shot With Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Instagram model Katie Williams appears to have tossed her bikini Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's way this weekend. Tagging SI in a bikini post from the beach is going to have people take notice.

The Screencaps veteran did that on Saturday when she checked in on the gram wearing a bikini at the beach. For the record, I don’t know if there's been any formal submission of any kind to appear in an upcoming issue.

I don't know if Katie is already in the running for consideration, but it does appear as if she's trying to test the waters here. This, if she is indeed shooting her shot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, has been a long time coming.

She's been on the official radar for a while now. She regularly brings out the big guns for baseball and she even made a World Series appearance.

Even before that, the OutKick Culture Department was recognizing her as the next great Instagram model and for good reason. She gets the content game.

Is Katie Williams shooting her shot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit?

Okay, so Katie tagged Sports Illustrated and not the SI Swimsuit account. That could have been an oversight on her part, although the math here isn’t hard to do.

It's not likely that she's dropping bikini pics in order to land some sort of other collaboration with them. The Sports Illustrated tag plus bikini equals swimsuit edition nine times out of ten, even if it's not a serious attempt at making an appearance.

Is this a serious attempt by Katie? Time will tell if she was simply seeing if she could get people talking or if she was trying to legitimately get Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's attention.

I'd say she has a rather lengthy resume that works in her favor if she's after a spot in an upcoming issue. Sometimes it all comes down to timing.