New Pyramid Discovery Shows Massive Structures Underneath Earth

Social media is going wild after new-found evidence reportedly shows that there are massive structures found underneath the Great Pyramid of Giza.

That's right, according to new results using doppler tomography, Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and other state-of-the-art technology, a well-known archaeological group has reportedly found six massive cylinder structures that drop more than 600 meters below the Pyramids into two giant 80x80 square meter chambers and there's possibly even more below that!

To put into perspective just how unbelievable this is, the Freedom Tower (World Trade Center) is 541 meters high. The Ancient Egyptians reportedly made six of those that are 100m larger than the Tower.

And oh yeah, this is all happening underground with no cell phones or electronics (that we know of).

GROUNDBREAKING DISCOVERY

The archaeological team led by Corrado Malanga and Filippo Biondi released the results of their 2022 study this week that they claim show sufficient evidence of the massive cylinders beneath the Khafre Pyramid in Giza that were not "naturally made." The team plans on holding a press conference next week to further explain their detailed findings from their report.

I'll be honest with you. I've been kind of fascinated in recent months by the pyramids after Joe Rogan had a number of historians on his podcast to talk specifically about Ancient Egypt, and I've been hooked ever since.

GREAT PYRAMID IS ONE OF THE SEVEN WONDERS OF THE WORLD

One thing is almost certain: the pyramids appear to be for a greater cause than just a burial place for "kings and queens," as we continue to make new discoveries each year. A relatively new theory that brilliant inventor Nikola Tesla (Yes, that Tesla) actually proposed forever ago was that the pyramids were actually power plants and giant energy transmitters.

If these massive cylinders do exist below the Great Pyramid, then it could be another example of Tesla's thoughts coming to fruition.

WHAT DO YOU THINK THE PYRAMIDS WERE USED FOR? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow