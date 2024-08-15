Aaron Rodgers Disrespects Augusta National By Comparing The Home Of The Masters To The Egyptian Pyramids

In recent years, Aaron Rodgers has said some things that have infuriated the easily offended. However, his recent comments about his highly-criticized trip to Egypt to visit the pyramids have even rubbed me the wrong way.

Earlier in the NFL offseason, Rodgers was a no-show during New York Jets minicamp. Many speculated that he was on another ayahuasca retreat or maybe even dug a hole to live in total darkness for a couple of days, but it turns out he was just over in Egypt checking out one of the world's great wonders.

As one would expect, the majority of the Jets' fanbase lost its collective mind that Rodgers was skipping out on a few workouts and throwing passes against mostly air.

With the NFL preseason in full swing and Rodgers back practicing with New York, the veteran quarterback is being asked about the trip overseas, and during a sitdown with WFAN on Wednesday, Rodgers shared a wild statement about his visit to Egypt exceeding his expectations.

"It was one of the few places in life where it kind of exceeded the expectations, to be honest. The only other place that was kind of like that was when I went to Augusta," Rodgers said, referring to Augusta National, home of the Masters.

Look, Mr. Rodgers, I'm on the same page with your opinion about how the government and employers forcing people to get the jab was pure lunacy and think the crucifixion you're still enduring by some losers in the media is nothing short of insane, but a line has to be drawn.

You can not disrespect Augusta National - the finest piece of property on the planet - by comparing it to some oversized triangles in the desert. I get it, they may or may not have been built by aliens, but they have nothing on Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts and the golf course they built in Georgia.

In all seriousness, there may not be a more fitting unintentional compliment of a golf course ever than someone comparing its beauty and expectation to that of the Egyptian pyramids. Nevertheless, nothing compares to Augusta National, and anyone who has ever stepped foot on the property has no other choice but to agree with my opinion.