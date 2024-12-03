Influencer Who Made Over $43 Million In One Year Gives A Thank You To Top Spender Who Spent Almost $5 Million

Every influencer who has ever made a ton of money off their content hasn’t done it alone. That's not to say they haven’t earned it, but when you're pulling in more than $43 million in one year on OnlyFans, like Sophie Rain, there are a few people who helped you reach that milestone.

At the very top of that list are those shelling out their hard-earned cash on subscriptions, content, and all the extras. That's not lost on Ms. Rain. She's a professional.

After she shared her unbelievable earnings, then provided even more proof of those earnings when they were called into question, she made sure to - like any great would - show gratitude to one of those who helped her get to where she is today.

Making it over the $40 million mark wouldn’t have been possible without her top spender. So she took a moment to recognize this guy, whose name, according to the screenshot Sophie provided, is Charley.

The big spender, it turns out, has been with her since the beginning. Back when annual earnings of the amount she pulled in over the last year weren’t thought to even be possible.

She wrote, "big thank you to my top spender for being there since the beginning."

Sophie Rain's top spender spends an insane amount of money on tips

What a beautiful sentiment. Sophie included a screenshot of the nearly $5 million Charley had spent on her OnlyFans. There was also one that gave a breakdown of exactly where his money had been spent.

Charley, it appears, belongs to a list of Sophie's labeled "Sugar Daddies" and is all in on messages and tips. That's where almost all the $4.7 million has gone.

He only spent a total of $84 on subscriptions to her content. The majority of the rest of this guy's grandkids' inheritance has gone to tips, according to the itemized list Sophie provided.

Blowing more than $4 million tipping an OnlyFans model in less than a year sounds insane, but so does leaving it all behind for family members who did absolutely nothing to earn it.

At least Sophie Rain has a career. Unlike this guy's grandkids, she isn’t sitting around waiting for grandpa to kick the bucket so that she can blow the money on fancy cars and a luxurious lifestyle.

She appreciates her top spender. She is far more deserving of what's left of his wealth after his fourth wife divorced him and took half of his $500 million than anyone else.

As sad as it is, his grandchildren don't even call.