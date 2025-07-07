Influencer Grace Boor Has F1 Drivers Doing Laps In Her D

Grace Boor's doesn't name names of the F1 drivers who drop into her Instagram DM's.

Grace Boor has a handful of Formula 1 drivers doing laps in her DMs. They don’t have to worry though. She's not the type to run around naming any names.

The influencer, Screencaps regular, and Livvy Dunne pal didn’t even bring up the subject of F1 drivers in her DMs. She was asked about it during an appearance on a podcast.

Boor has more than 3 million followers on Instagram alone. Of course, there are athletes, including F1 drivers, all up in her DMs. That comes with being a recognizable influencer.

While on The Daniel Mac Show a couple of weeks ago, the 23-year-old was asked if there were any F1 drivers in the DMs. She confirmed that she did.

That led to a couple of natural follow-up questions about whether there were multiple drivers sliding into her DMs. Yes, there are. About "three or four," according to Boor.

Grace Boor might have F1 drivers on good teams in her DMs, but she's not going to kiss and tell

When pressed for names, she declined. This isn't her first time in the world of professional athletes. She has been linked to boxer Ryan Garcia in the past.

"No, I'll keep that to myself," Boor replied when asked if she could say a name. When asked if they were good drivers on a good team, she added, "Oh yeah. They're good."

The host replied that he thinks he knows at least one of the names doing laps in Grace Boor's DMs. He said, "He's a bit of a schmoozer," to which she replied, "You could say that."

But that was it. She's not saying anything else beyond that. She commented on the clip from the interview, making that clear. She wrote, "I don't kiss and tell."

She doesn’t need to. Boor gets attention the old-fashioned way, with wholesome content that reminds us of what we all grew to love about Instagram.