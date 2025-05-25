Grace Boor Dominates The Bahamas In Her Bikini, IG Models Are Ready For Memorial Day & Indy Milk Celebrations

Trip last weekend

It's good to be back with my tumbler full of coffee early on a Sunday morning contributing to the best column in America. That said, last weekend's trip was great.

Was there some Bigfoot exploration done?

Yes, of course there was. Anytime I go out into the woods for an extended period of time, I'm going to look for the hide-and-seek champion or for some evidence.

But this was also a trip for me and Mrs. SeanJo to enjoy some quiet time for a few days without our little guy. As far as that was concerned, the cabin in the woods was perfect.

I'm sad to report that, once again, I didn’t find any evidence of Bigfoot.

There were rocks lined up near the cabin we were staying at, and I understand they like to leave these kinds of gifts, but there was nothing definitive to say that a Bigfoot left them.

Interestingly, the area didn’t have much wildlife.

This was a cabin in the woods and at that location I only saw birds. That could be that a Bigfoot in the area has eaten all the animals or keeps them in hiding out of fear of being eaten.

But again, that wasn’t definitive enough for me to announce that there was a Bigfoot in the area. I'm not going to do that without some real evidence. Anyway, the search goes on.

We took the little guy to his first baseball game

We kicked off the Memorial Day Weekend on Friday night by heading out to a Charlotte Knights baseball game. Our little t-baller had never been to a game before, and we felt he was at the age where he'd be able to sit through a couple of hours of Minor League Baseball.

He got a couple of hours, then some. It was an insane game. I've been to a ton of Minor League and Major League games, and I've seen my share of runs, but I had never seen a 35-run game until Friday night.

I don't know if the ball was juiced or if the pitching was just that bad or what, but the final score was 22-13. The little guy got to see a little bit of everything, including two innings of work on the mound by a position player who threw a few pitches in the 30s.

One thing he didn’t see were any grown men with gloves. I'm happy to report that, at least on Friday night, there was none of that nonsense going on in the stands.

Sure, it's possible someone snuck one in, but we did a couple of laps around the ballpark during the four hours or so at the game and didn’t see one.

All in all, it was a decent first baseball game, one we're definitely not going to forget. He was into it from arrival until we left following the fireworks show. He was so into it, he wanted to go to another game on Saturday.

Why wouldn’t he be? He saw a ton of runs, he got ice cream out of a little helmet, he landed a souvenir from the team store, there was an on-field fireworks show after the game, and he got to see, due to how close we were sitting to the opposing team's bullpen, drunk guys harassing the away teams' pitchers as they got loose.

An added bonus to his first game was the shirtless homeless guy who couldn’t keep his hands out of the front of his pants, asking everyone in the parking lot for money before the game.

What a night.

Baseball "fans" kept pouring milk on themselves in honor of the Indy 500 milk celebration

Look at what kept happening at Major League Baseball stadiums on Saturday. I hope these plants were paid well, because pouring milk on yourself has to suck.

The unofficial start to summer is here

Memorial Day weekend brings with it the unofficial start to summer. That means, for some, firing up the grill for the first time.

What better way to get the unofficial start to the grilling season going than by talking to a Hall of Famer? OutKick's own Matt Reigle asked himself that very question.

He then set up an interview with BBQ Hall of Famer and Emmy-winning comedy writer John Markus. Take a look at their conversation.

Coke v Pepsi, and the winner is ...

- Jim T in San Diego:

RC. Real men drink RC Cola.

SeanJo

I love the confidence here, Jim. I wish I had an informed response. The problem is, I can’t tell you the last time I had an RC Cola.

Ketchup Prank: "Chicago Hotdog Sauce"

- Spamuel Carbs ESQ:

First, I love Outkick, and screencaps. Second, I only allow my lawn company to mow on Thursdays.

With that said, the ignorance of taking a stand against ketchup on a hotdog is similar to Chicagoans calling their pizza casserole, "pizza" instead of what it really is; a monstrosity. Any time I screw up what I've cooked, I call it, "Chicago style."

Heinz tested the "no ketchup on hotdog purists" years ago and found out they are full of deep dish crap.

SeanJo

Well, first, I'm not a "no ketchup on hot dog purist." And I never said ketchup on a hot dog didn’t taste good. If it didn’t taste good, kids wouldn't eat it.

All I'm saying is that we leave certain things behind in childhood and one of those things should be ketchup on a hot dog. The same goes for Pepsi.

I never said they don't taste good, but much like ketchup, Pepsi has that overly sugary taste that is designed for children.

Adults with Gloves

- Keith W. writes:

Hi Sean,

Just wanted to weigh in on adults bringing gloves to games discussion: If I went to the game alone, I would tend to agree with you, and I wouldn't bring a glove (I've actually caught a foul ball bare handed before). But I brought my young sons to a game and I absolutely brought my glove along with them. I wanted to give myself the best chance to catch a homerun ball for them. If someone thought I was a dork - I couldn't have cared less. I will say this: regardless if an adult is there alone or with kids, you absolutely can't put ketchup on a hotdog.

Keep up the good bullpen work for Joe!

SeanJo

Thanks for weighing in on the grown men with gloves at baseball games debate. You're wrong, but I respect your reasoning here.

My counterargument would be, if the kids can't catch it with their gloves, or you can’t bare hand it, then it wasn’t meant to be.

Mom!

- Tim P. writes:

We had great weather over Mother’s Day weekend here in Montana! The little Lady asked me if I was going to smoke something for mom’s day dinner? My reply was "is a pigs ass pork?"

After many hours of contemplation I’ve came to the conclusion that this was the wrong response to her question! So to get myself out of the doghouse, I had to sweeten up dinner a bit! Ribs, pineapple, asparagus, a fresh loaf of bread, two huckleberry pies and of course some chocolate for mom!

Seems I redeemed myself……temporarily of course. I hope everyone had a great Mother’s Day! Oh, and a pic from home!

(PS, we’re gonna have us a big-ass party on the 4th! Wait till you see that layout!)

My Montana Home!

SeanJo

Tim, you keep topping yourself week in and week out. Adding the deserts was a game changer. Keep sending in pics of your meat. I can’t wait to see what you're putting together in Montana for the 4th.

Bbq

- Derek S. in Indiana writes:

SeanJo! So the Gettin' Piggy With It BBQ team was in action this weekend and had a pretty good day! To get to do THIS on Friday night and Saturday is WHY you mow on Thursdays!

#BBQSUPERSTORE.COM

Still Grilling

- John from SD sends:



SeanJo,

Welcome back, hopefully you found big foot and we can all rest easy going forward.

One of the kids is back from college so it was NY strip grilling time since they end up missing these home cooked meals. Lots more grilling this Memorial Day weekend.

Keep up the great work!

SeanJo

Unfortunately, we found no signs of Bigfoot. But that's not going to discourage us. I love the work you put in on the grill. Keep it up and keep sending it in!

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

--------

That's it for this week. It's good to be back on the regular schedule. I'll see everyone in the Screencaps community next Sunday.

Until then, keep sending in your meat. The unofficial start to summer and grilling season has arrived. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :