Electric Preview Released For Action-Heist Film Featuring Stacked Cast: WATCH

Guy Ritchie's new movie "In The Grey" looks like it's going to be a very fun ride.

Basic info:

Plot (via IMDB): Revolves around two extraction specialists who have to designate a route of escape for a senior female negotiator.

Cast: Eiza González, Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rosamund Pike

Director: Guy Ritchie

Release date: May 15, 2026

Preview released for Guy Ritchie's "In The Grey."

Guy Ritchie is known for making incredibly fun action movies. He has a long career of putting up monster numbers at the box office, and it's because he makes films for the average dude. Pretty smart formula!

Now, he's teaming up with a legitimately stacked cast led by Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal for a film about stolen money and the hunt to recover it. Do I really need to hear more to be sold? No, I do not.

The first preview for the movie came out on Monday, and it looks like Ritchie might have another monster hit on his hands.

You can watch the preview below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It goes without saying that heist movies are one of the best kinds of movies you can watch. I'm not even really sure why. I don't think most people have ever had the urge to rob anything, but there's just something about the genre that is exciting.

Now, Guy Ritchie is bringing people a story about billions being stolen and the hunt to get it back. Sounds like the perfect guy film.

Add in the fact you have one of the best casts we've seen assembled in a long time, and anything less than excellence would be a huge disappointment.

You catch "In The Grey" starting May 15, 2026. Let me know your thoughts on the trailer at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.