I'm So Over Amazon Prime Day, And I'm Not Alone

Did you know it was Amazon Prime Day?

I don't know how you couldn't. The Amazon ads seem to immediately pop up the minute you log online anywhere on any device; laptop, cell phone, Sidekick, beeper, whatever it is, you can be sure that they are there to greet you!

Also, since when did a single "Day" turn into four days? Interesting. (I must've missed that, along with schools not teaching cursive anymore).

AMAZON PRIME DAY EXTENDED FROM TWO TO FOUR DAYS THIS YEAR!

I don't know about you, but I am completely over Amazon Prime Day, Week, Month, whatever.

Seriously.

What was once a special, "must search" day for deals has become a nuisance. It feels like Amazon Prime Day happens every other month. The company has not only overdone it, similar to everyone having a podcast these days, but lately it feels like they're just taking advantage of us.

It turns out, I may not be alone.

According to Forbes, first-day sales on Amazon Prime Day were down 41 percent compared to last year. Forbes cites data from Momentum Commerce, which is a company that manages Amazon sales for popular retailers. Although Amazon disputes this and says its own internal data will prove otherwise. All people have to do is text their group chat or hop on social media to see how much the tide has turned for Prime Day.

I PREDICT AMAZON WILL GO BACK TO A SINGLE PRIME DAY

There's also that whole thing about some companies or sellers jacking their prices up in recent weeks only to appear to give a big "Prime Day" discount when they lower them. Whether it is true or not, if you search for "Amazon Prime Day" on X, you'll see plenty of examples of alleged questionable discounts. It may very well be that the complaints have finally reached the common, casual Amazon Prime buyer, who may not be as active this time around.

Or maybe it's just that we use Amazon so much already that, unless we're talking Black Friday doorbuster deals, it may just not be as special anymore?

To be clear, I am an Amazon fan. There's a certain joy to coming home from work and seeing that package on your front porch you may have forgotten you even ordered! Unless you're like this lady who continued to get hundreds of packages that she never ordered for an entire year. But overall? Amazon has been damn solid and has benefited millions.

Which is why I needed to write this article, because it just seems like something is different about this week's Prime Day.

I wouldn't be surprised if we soon saw a massively publicized, special, "ONE PRIME DAY ONLY" sale event within the next year or so to try to win shoppers back.

