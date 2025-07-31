Idiots Are Mad At Dunkin' For Referencing Genetics In New Ad

At least the wokes are really starting to run low on ideas...

I think we're definitely seeing the woke movement in the throes of death, because we're increasingly seeing the things that are setting off the wokesters get more and more absurd.

And when you consider what has caused them to lose it over the years, that says a lot.

They're still seething at the idea that American Eagle, which put smokin' hot Sydney Sweeney in their ad, used a play on words and the phrase "good genes."

Non-idiots got the ad, but idiots felt it was "Nazi propaganda" promoting eugenics.

Or — and here's a thought — perhaps they could have been selling blue jeans, you drooling morons.

But now in the woke-riddled minds of leftists, any mention of genetics is bad, even if it's just in passing and in an ad for anything, and that includes Dunkin' iced tea.

The ad is pretty simple, some douchey-looking guy — actor Gavin Casalegno — smooth talks to the camera about his "color analysis," which, according to AdWeek, is a beauty trend based on picking colors based on one's skin tone.

"This tan? Genetics. I just got my color analysis back, and guess what? Golden summer," the spokes-douche says (I kid, I'm sure he's a good dude).

But the problem that people — dumb people — have was the mention of genetics, which in their dopey minds instantly means Nazis.

Because no one ever did anything with genetics other than the Nazis.

I bet Gregor Mendel, the Austrian monk who is considered the "father of modern genetics," thanks to his studies using garden peas, would be horrified that he would be lumped in with the Nazis for discovering genetics.

Of course, we could just explain to Gregor that these people are complete slobbering idiots, and then he'd be like, "Whatevs, man," and would go back to counting his peas or whatever.

On the bright side of this nonsense is that if this is where the progressive woke machine is focusing its ire, then it's pretty clear that it's running on fumes.