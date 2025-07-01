University Of Idaho Victim's Families 'Furious' As Prosecutors Give Bryan Kohberger Plea Deal

The families of four University of Idaho students that were brutally murdered in their off-campus house in 2022 are "furious" at prosecutors for striking a plea deal with suspect Bryan Kohberger without their approval.

To make matters worse, some of the families had even previously told prosecutors that they were completely against any plea deal being made with the suspected killer, according to TMZ. Some are now questioning whether prosecutors were more concerned about getting a legal victory than pursuing what the families wanted.

As part of Kohberger's alleged deal, he will admit to murdering the four students as well as wave his rights to any future appeals in order to avoid the death penalty. The reported plea deal comes just days before the trial was supposed to begin, and at least two of the victims' families are absolutely livid as they feel they've been let down by the local Latah County District Attorney cutting a deal without their support or even knowledge.

As a result of Kohberger not going to trial, the families may never learn why he chose that specific house and targeted their children on the night of November 13, 2022.

When the family of Xana Kernoodle spoke with TMZ on Monday, Xana's Aunt Kim was "so furious she was in tears," when prosecutors floated the idea of a plea deal a few days ago. Kim said that prosecutors argued that they were trying to protect the families from facing a long trial as well as seeing the gruesome crime scene photos, but Xernoodle responded, "We know the graphics. They were not trying to spare us."

AT LEAST TWO FAMILIES WANT TRIAL TO PROCEED

In a separate conversation, Kaylee Goncalves' family also shared similar anger at prosecutors: "Latah County should be ashamed of its Prosecutor’s Office. Four wonderful young people lost their lives, yet the victims’ families were treated as opponents from the outset. We weren’t even called about the plea; we received an email with a letter attached. That’s how Latah County’s Prosecutor’s Office treats murder victims’ families," the Goncalves told TMZ.

"After more than two years, this is how it concludes, with a secretive deal and a hurried effort to close the case without any input from the victims’ families on the plea’s details."

Although Kohberger will admit to killing the four victims, he may (and most likely won't) have to reveal any additional information related to the brutal stabbing murders. The families now may never know the motives behind the killings.

FOX News's "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin tweeted that the plea deal was "a horror," and "a complete miscarriage of justice." Many others agree.

WAS JUSTICE SERVED?

"This is not justice. The families deserve a trial," another person tweeted.

The official plea deal will be entered on Wednesday. Although Judge Steven Hippler does not have to accept the terms of the deal, he is expected to approve it, considering it is an admission of guilt for four murders. It's a harsh reality, but this proves once again that the State ultimately only cares about the State in the end.

Meanwhile, the prosecutors will celebrate their victory while the victims' families will only continue to have questions.

