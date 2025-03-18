Irish Rockers Dropkick Murphys Banned From Twitter After Anti-MAGA Rant

You can't make it up.

Irish rockstars the Dropkick Murphys got dropkicked off of Twitter X on Monday after video went viral of them ripping President Trump, MAGA and Elon Musk earlier this week at one of their concerts - on St. Patrick's Day no less!

The legendary "Shipping Up To Boston" Celtic punk rockers are known to never shy away from their opinions, which they clearly demonstrated when they went after a fan wearing a MAGA hat and even referred to him as a Nazi.

LEAD SINGER CALLS FAN A NAZI

"If you’re in a room full of people and you want to know who’s in a cult… They've been holding up a f**king hat the whole night to represent a president," Dropkick's lead singer Ken Casey screamed at a fan holding up their red MAGA hat. Casey then went on to rip Elon and his black MAGA Hat he's been sporting lately, with the singer calling it an "Elon Musk True Nazi Edition," article of clothing.

"Do you mind sir, we’re going to play a song about our grandparents and people who fought Nazis in the war…so if you could just shut the f**k up for five minutes," the Boston-based frontman continued as the crowd began booing, although it's unclear if they were angry at the fan or at Casey for going on a rant in the middle of a rock show.

BAND'S TWITTER ACCOUNT IS SUSPENDED

Hours after posting the clip on its official Twitter X page, @DropkickMurphys account was reportedly suspended for "violating the platform's rules." There has been no statement from Elon or X on exactly why the band's account was taken down., Anyone who rolls through the social media platform knows that there are a TON of differing and opposing viewpoints allowed to be seen and tweeted. However, when you use hate speech or disparage someone in a video in an almost threatening-type way, it's no surprise that some action was taken against the account.

Now I'm a huge music guy, have toured the country multiple times with bands as well as hosted music award shows and more… and I literally can't remember the last time a band ripped a paying fan just because of what they were wearing unless it was TRULY offensive. Sure, if the guy was being a troll and deliberately trying to provoke a response from the band, that's one thing. But to go off on him for wearing a MAGA hat while you're on stage a few days before St. Patrick's Day? Ehh, that's kind of weak on Dropkick Murphys part if you ask me.

I feel like if he was REALLY being a problem, that the other people in the mosh pit would have had their way with him and taught him a lesson - this is Boston, after all.

Personally, I'd love to know what the Murphys think about liberal Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Now THAT is someone that they should be offended about!