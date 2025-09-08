I Used ChatGPT To Help Draft My Fantasy Football Team — Here’s How Week One Went

Is it time to turn over your fantasy draft to an AI bot? Not exactly

Is ChatGPT ready to replace fantasy football experts? Not exactly, but there are signs AI could eventually put the experts out of work.

As an experiment for OutKick and our growing ChatGPT ambitions, I asked my chatbot assistant to serve as my assistant GM in an OutKick NFL fantasy draft.

The goal was to see if GPT would give me a clear advantage over humans without watching the 12-team draft in real-time? Could a dumb human (me) and a chatbot work together to draft the perfect roster in 2025?

Here's what happened after week one of the 2025 season:

Where the chatbot was a big help:

AI IS A RESOURCE, NOT A SOURCE — I could enter a question like, "Is round 3 too early for Jayden Daniels?" and I had a 250-word analysis and season projections in seconds.

— I could enter a question like, "Is round 3 too early for Jayden Daniels?" and I had a 250-word analysis and season projections in seconds. Incredible amounts of data to consume, but presented in easily digestible paragraphs that didn't require me to read every word. I asked GPT about taking Chuba Hubbard in the 4th round and learned learned he averaged .85 points per touch in 2024 even when facing heavy defensive boxes.Talk about information I didn't take into account before the draft. This chatbot was all over this pick for me. The bot LOVED Hubbard especially because Hubbard doesn't have much competition from his backup.

GPT was high on Zay Flowers in the 6th round and advised it would be a smart pick. Flowers, pending Monday Night Football, had the week's highest fantasy production for wide receivers with 28.10 points.

GPT knows how to keep the energy positive. When taking the late-round lottery picks, GPT looks on the bright side. That's a nice touch considering I don't want to be ripped by a chatbot over some 13th round pick.

It was nice to have organization. I would tell GPT what my pick was and it would keep a running count of where the team stood and what the weaknesses/strengths were.

Where GPT was not a big help:

GPT told me to keep an eye out to draft Will Levis if he was available, which was quite the advice, since Levis is out the entire year after shoulder surgery.

GPT also told me to consider drafting Justin Tucker as my kicker, which is also odd advice since Tucker is out of the NFL.

It also had Ladd McConkey as a rookie in its initial analysis. I had to tell GPT that McConkey is in his second season.

It kept thinking Chase Brown was a sleeper who was going to fall into the 10th round.

Conclusion:

GPT isn't ready to replace your god-given talent as a fantasy football GM, but it's definitely a resource that could help you win a title. It's an edge based solely on how quickly it can analyze the data you ask it to work with.

My team with the help of GPT (round/pick #):

1. (3) Bijan Robinson RB 2. (22) Ladd McConkey WR 3. (27) Jayden Daniels QB 4. (46) Chuba Hubbard RB 5. (51) DK Metcalf WR 6. (70) Zay Flowers WR 7. (75) Travis Kelce TE 8. (94) Zach Charbonnet RB 9. (99) Jakobi Meyers WR 10. (118) Cam Skattebo RB 11. (123) Jayden Reed WR 12. (142) Rachaad White RB 13. (147) Bhayshul Tuten RB 14. (166) DeMario Douglas WR 15. (171) Buffalo DEF 16. (190) Daniel Carlson K

Week One starters:

QB1: Jayden Daniels

RB1: Bijan Robinson

RB2: Chuba Hubbard

WR1: Ladd McConkey

WR2: DK Metcalf

TE1: Travis Kelce

FLEX: Zay Flowers

DEF: Buffalo

My team: 137.92 points

That's currently the league's highest projected point total for Week 1. My opponent has 106 points with Justin Jefferson going tonight. Can Jefferson put up 31 points? He eclipsed that mark in two games in 2024, and he did it once in 2023.

Yes, starting the Buffalo defense was a huge mistake. Disclaimer: I did not ask GPT if it was wise to start Buffalo's D this week. That's on me.

All things considered, we're one week into this project and I'm not ready to fire the chatbot. That's saying something.