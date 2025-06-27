What Evidence--Or Lack Thereof--Did The NFL Discover During Justin Tucker Investigation?

Admittedly, Tucker accepting a 10-game suspension won't help his image in the court of public opinion.

The NFL suspended Justin Tucker for 10 weeks following a series of sexual misconduct allegations from several former massage therapists.

According to The Washington Post, the suspension resulted from discussions between the NFL, Tucker’s representatives, and the NFLPA before the case would have gone in front of a disciplinary officer for alleged violations of the Personal Conduct Policy.

On Thursday, Tucker’s agent released a statement declaring that his client's willingness to accept the punishment is not an admission of guilt.

"We are disappointed with the NFL’s decision," Rob Roche wrote. "Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud. He stands by his previous statements. In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter."

In an exclusive conversation with OutKick in February, Tucker denied any wrongdoing.

"I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider," he said. "These claims are simply not true."

Tucker and his attorney, Joe Terry of Williams & Connolly, provided us with several documents that they believed contradicted the claims of the accusers. The documents (as seen below) included sworn declarations from spa owners and emails from the alleged accusers:

Of course, the documents do not prove Tucker's innocence. However, they underscore that there are two sides to the story and the allegations are just that: allegations.

Now, it's unclear what evidence, or lack thereof, the NFL obtained during its internal investigation into the accusations against Tucker. OutKick was unable to reach the league office at the time of publication.

Admittedly, Tucker accepting a 10-game suspension before the case advanced to a disciplinary officer won't help improve his image in the court of public opinion.

It's possible that Tucker, who is 35 and coming off a season in which he made just 73.3% of his field goals, understands his career in the NFL is likely over and wants to move forward.

It's also fair to question why he'd decide to stop fighting the case, given his previous statements vowing to clear his name.

OutKick could not reach Justin Tucker for a comment on this article.