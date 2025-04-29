I Will Bet $500 Bill Belichick Didn't Write This Email That Jordon Hudson Just Released

After 48 hours of massive media pressure, Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson fired up Instagram Tuesday morning to release what she's claiming to be a Belichick statement that definitely seems fishy.

If you thought the behavior we witnessed in the CBS Sunday Morning fluff interview was odd, you have to dig into this email that we're led to believe Bill, 73, sent to his book publishers and maybe some sort of book agent.

"I don't think this is fantastic, but it probably will hype the book, which is clearly the ongoing theme here…" Belichick (ALLEGEDLY) writes to the team.

"This is about what I expected from the media. We went through how important it was for me to put "I f***ed up" in the book, and of course, this is the featur of this article - which is mostly about admitting mistakes and talking about a Super Bowl mistake. I am fine with putting mistakes in the book, but I am certainly not surprised that of 260+ pages, that is what they would highlight. And of course, the "I f***ed up" is the click bait they used for the story.

"We'll see what the title of the articl is, which I noticed has been conveniently left our - do we have approval on that. I would approve this article if we can also approve the headline, which is actually more important than the article."

What is this jumbled mess? It's unclear, but Jordon writes on Instagram that a, "Full statement to be released later today."

Full statement on what?

Let's go back to this Belichick email to his book team.

"I am not going to be the conductor of a hype train in the book promotion - we have enough hype to work with. I hope we can get on the same page in promoting the book authentically," Bill (ALLEGEDLY) adds.

I have $500 to bet someone that Bill Belichick DID NOT write that email and possibly doesn't even know it was posted to social media

How will this end for Belichick? Hopefully not with some sort of ugly lawsuit where he's forced into a courtroom after this all goes sideways, which it seems to be going.

TMZ reported Monday night that University of North Carolina officials are starting to get nervous over the Hudson infiltration into the athletic department. A source told the media outlet that there's a "growing sense this could be a problem."

Can Bill just end it with Jordon? Is there an easy out by cutting her a check and telling her to go away?

Logic tells us this is going to get messy.

Buckle up.