New Horror Series Might Stop You From Sleeping At Night | REVIEW

"Hysteria!" is a horror show that's 100% worth watching.

Series details:

Network: Peacock

Episode count: Eight

Plot description: When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the ‘Satanic Panic’ of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town's sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported ‘supernatural activity’ triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them.

Cast: Julie Bowen, Jessica Treska, Emjay Anthony, Chiara Aurelia and Garret Dillahunt.

I wrote about the series' premiere on Monday, and noted that the new TV show was loaded with potential. After all, it's the perfect time of year for spooky content with Halloween right around the corner.

So, did it live up to its potential after a strong start?

"Hysteria!" is awesome.

Well, I'm happy to say that "Hysteria!" absolutely holds up down the stretch after a very strong start. Now, I want to make a couple things clear right off the jump.

The Peacock series has some legit incredibly scary moments that would fit in well in any horror story. If you're looking for scares, there's plenty to go around.

However, "Hysteria" isn't a bloodbath horror series. It's not the same kind of vibe you'd expect from "Friday the 13th" or "Halloween."

It's much more like the "Fear Street" movies with lots of darkness mixed in along with plenty of lighthearted moments along the way. It manages to strike the perfect blend, which is incredibly difficult in the horror genre.

As for the plot noted above, it really focuses on a group of high school students who start a band during the Satanic panic in order to ride that wave for attention and popularity in the school.

However, some students start taking the cult situation a bit too seriously, and next thing you know, it appears a great evil has spread through it. An evil so powerful that it's gripped the community and brought out the worst of people as death and tragedy reaches its tentacles into everything.

Like many great horror stories, nothing is really as it seems. In fact, not only is "Hysteria!" a great horror story, but it's also a great mystery that unwinds over eight episodes.

Trust nothing. Believe nobody. Take nothing at face value. There are lies, deceit, murder and more to dissect. I also have to give major props to Garret Dillahunt, who plays a character known as The Reverend.

He's unbelievably menacing and unsettling whenever he's on screen. He doesn't have a lot of big scenes, but whenever The Reverend is in the mix, it gets very dark very fast.

Without spoiling anything, I think viewers are going to really like how the series wraps up with its episode eight climax. The lies are wiped away and all is revealed. There's also plenty of room for interpretation at the ending as to whether Satan was actually pulling the strings or if it was all smoke and mirrors. There's also definitely an opportunity for another season, and you'll understand why once you see the closing minutes. That's about as much as I can say without spoiling it. Have you already seen it? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.