There's A Spooky New Horror Mystery Series Everyone Needs To Watch

"Hysteria!" is worth watching for anyone who is a fan of horror.

The horror TV series premiered this past Friday on Peacock, and the plot is described as follows:

"When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the ‘Satanic Panic’ of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town's sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported ‘supernatural activity’ triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them."

Naturally, it didn't take much convincing for me after reading the plot description and seeing the trailer a few weeks back that "Hysteria!" might be the perfect way to get into the Halloween spirit.

It didn't disappoint!

"Hysteria!" is a very fun horror series.

The plot of "Hysteria!" is shockingly simple. The opening scene features a group of masked people kidnapping a woman and taking out a high school jock while things were starting to get hot and heavy.

From there, chaos consumes the small town as fear and paranoia take over. Who can be trusted? Who are the killers? Has the town been infected by evil spirits?

It's a lot of fun, and much like the "Fear Street" movies, it perfectly balances being legit scary and also pretty funny at times.

For our younger readers, there was a legit phenomenon known as the Satanic panic in the USA that started in the 1980s and carried into the 1990s. Some people tied rock music to devil worship. Just how real was the Satanic panic? The reality is that there is little evidence to suggest it was actually a real thing, but the media certainly played it up.

"Hysteria!" leans into this hysteria (hence the name of the show), and follows Dylan Campbell (Emjay Anthony) and his rock band. To the surprise of nobody, his mother Linda (Julie) is his biggest roadblock to rocking out with his friends.

To make matters more interesting, a young woman by the name of Judith is encouraging Dylan to lean into the idea of Satanic dealings. I'm very suspicious of her. Why is the most popular woman in school interested in a guy who was a loser? Something tells me we're going to watch that develop and unfold over the course of the series - which is eight episodes long.

Judith is also a fascinating character, as it seems she's more impacted by possible evil infecting the town and Satanic rituals than the rest of the community. Is it possible something in her past will play a major role? I think it's very possible.

"Hysteria!" is scary, has a complex plot and also has plenty of humor along the way. If you're a fan of the "Fear Street" trilogy, then I think there's a high chance you're also going to love the Peacock horror series. It's the perfect content to get in the Halloween mood. Have you already seen it? Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.