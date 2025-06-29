Hurdler Who Had His Junk Fall Out Mid-Race Is Now Being Sought By Underwear Brands

In almost any circumstance, having your junk fall out of your shorts in the middle of a race is going to get the internet's attention. For good or bad, that's how it tends to work.

If it happens in the middle of a hurdles event and there is legit concern that your junk could smack against a hurdle, you're going to get even more attention.

That happened last week to American hurdler Chris Robinson. He suffered the wardrobe malfunction during the 400-meter hurdles at the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting.

Almost lost in all the attention surrounding his penis falling out of his shorts is that Robinson still won the race. The distraction of trying to tuck his junk back in didn’t slow him down at all.

It was even reported that Robinson finished the junk-exposing race with his best time of the season, just one tenth of a second off of his personal best. That's impressive given the circumstances.

Chris Robinson is reaping the rewards of not letting an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction slow him down

That kind of focus and ability to adapt isn’t found in everyone. There aren’t many who could do what Chris Robinson did last Tuesday in the Czech Republic.

He was a true inspiration and that's why there are a couple of underwear companies trying to land him as a model for their products. One of them seeking his services, Shinesty, thinks he'd be perfect to model their new "Magnum Pouch Ball Hammock" line of underwear.

They've reached out to the track standout.

According to TMZ, Robinson is open to the modeling opportunity and agreed to speak with them about their offer. But they're not alone.

When you put on the kind of performance he did, despite the failure of his underwear to keep him all the way locked in position, you're going to get more than one brand interested.

On top of Shinesty, the brand Krakatoa is also interested in helping Robinson avoid further wardrobe malfunctions. They want to send him a care package, reports TMZ.

CEO Alex Bortoluzzi said of their products designed for high-performance athletes, "We have a special pouch in front, to keep things separated, and not slapping around."

That has to be music to Chris Robinson's ears right there. Tossing a couple of underwear offers on top of a win and a season's best time after your junk fell out mid-race has to be the best possible outcome from all of this.

This is the power of pushing through when the odds are against you.