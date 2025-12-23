Degenerate Hunter Biden Explains Just How Bad His Crack Addiction Got At His Lowest Point & It's Bad

In a raw interview, Hunter Biden details the rock-bottom moments that defined the worst period of his crack addiction.

Sorry for partying.

In a newly released five-and-a-half-hour rambling podcast with ex-CIA contractor Shawn Ryan of the "Shawn Ryan Show," degenerate low-life Hunter Biden explains just how far he went during his druggie days to score crack cocaine to keep the party going.

Hunter, who also admits to creating great pain in his family by having an affair with his sister-in-law, also tells Ryan about how he'd run his fingers through carpet looking for crack to smoke.

"Oh dozens. Dozens," Biden tells Ryan when asked how many times he flirted with death via drugs.

"One time I woke up face down in a pool. I don't even remember that but that's what they told me. I I talk about it very descriptive in in the book. The reason people kind of make fun of me about that when I talk about like I search the carpet for drugs.

"The point of this story is not that it's some f--king funny story for you to laugh about and Laura Ingraham to go 'Ha ha he's a crackhead,' and Donnie Jr. and these guys are all f--king tough guys because they go to UFC."

"I tell those stories because you know what I think I know, I'm positive that people write me and say ‘thank you.’"

Stay with me here, we're about to get to the crawling on the hotel floor looking for crack. Hunter eventually spit it out.

"Thanks for sharing that because in the program that I come from, that one thing that keeps you trapped is your secrets is the things that you did in the dark," Hunter continues.

Like what? Go on.

"[The secrets] that nobody else knows about except the people that you were in that motel room with like crawling around on the floor for hours looking for crumbs of crack cocaine. till your hands and your fingernails get bloody.

"If I can tell you that in front of everybody and write a book about it and my dad's the president of the United States and I came from a place of incredible privilege, what I'm trying to tell you is that you have nothing to be ashamed of if you've then figured out how to get clean and sober."

That we can agree on, Hunter.

He then tells a story about cruising through the streets of downtown L.A. at 3 a.m. with someone sticking a gun to his head while begging someone to sell him crack.

Hunter seems to be attempting a comeback that might include a run for office, if you can read between the lines here

Are the LIBS about to throw Hunter into a political race? Did the ‘Big Man’ cut a deal with LIB leadership at the end of his term?

"I fully have been transparent about it for the pure purpose is that we are only as sick as our secrets, man. And I know that what the gift that has been given to me is that I don't have to I don't have any more secrets," Biden claims.

"Not a one. Not a one."

If you believe that, I have ocean-front property to sell you in the desert Southwest.

Meanwhile, on Polymarket, Hunter has the same odds as Erika Kirk to announce a presidential run before 2027.