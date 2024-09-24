Hundreds Of Nudists Are Planning To Make Their Way To A Cave In New York To Take Their Clothes Off

It's that time of year again and if you don't know what I'm talking about, then you're probably not signed up for their newsletter. It's time for the annual "Naked in a Cave" event.

Still don't know what I'm talking about? Well, you're probably living a boring life of working and going home and spending time with a family you love. You'll be on a field this weekend watching your kids play sports and not taking a trip to a cave in New York to take your clothes off with strangers.

We get it. You're better than those who will be hitting up the Howe Caverns then taking off their clothes for a "naked stroll in the cave." The 6th annual nudist event celebrates body positivity.

So keep those comments to yourself and remember that it's cold in a cave, so factor that in as well. There will be hundreds in attendance and clothing will not be allowed.

Don't worry if you're a little apprehensive about going in. That's a natural part of the first time you make the journey into the cave without any clothes on.

"I won’t lie, the first year I sat in the parking lot for about an hour getting up the courage to go in," Brookfield resident and event regular Chelsey Fay Ostrander, 32, told the NY Post about her first visit.

"In the cave, you have to de-robe — or you can’t go."

Getting naked in a cave with strangers is one way to spend a Saturday

They're expecting around 350 people to show up for this year's sold-out event, which takes place on Saturday. If walking around a cave without clothes on sounds weird to you, it's really not.

"It really wasn’t that big of a deal — there were naked people everywhere," said Ostrander. "I never got stared at. I didn’t feel weird … They’re just living their life, just like they were if they had clothes on."

See, nothing weird at all. Just a bunch of people hanging out in a cave without clothes on.

What could go wrong? Well, I'll tell you. It's something that happens in the cold to men. It's called shrinkage, and apparently it's noticeable, so don't go down there thinking you're in a safe place for such an issue.

The body positivity evidently goes out the window when shrinkage is involved, a couple of volunteer bartenders who work the event told The Post. Brandy Karczewski and Shannon Avery issued the warning and said of the cold climate in the cave, "The running joke is that the cave benefits the women, but it does not benefit the men.

This year's event might be sold-out, but if you're headed there and didn’t factor in the shrinkage or are planning to make a trip to another nudist cave event, just know that it's not as body positive when it comes to that as you might have hoped.

But it's not all about possible shrinkage. There are booze available, a mile and a half walking tour, a boat ride, arts and crafts and more. Sadly, this will be the last time the event will be held at this particular cave.

Dry those tears if you've never been there and want to visit one such event. I'm sure there are other caves welcoming naked visitors.