French Museum Opens Nudist Exhibit Which Allows Visitors To Enjoy Without Any Clothes On

Finally, there's a nudist museum exhibit for nudists. The newest addition to Marseille’s Museum of European and Mediterranean Civilisations is perfectly fine with providing service to those with no shirt, no shoes, and no clothing whatsoever.

Although shoes are highly encouraged while making your way through the exhibit due to the museum’s parquet flooring. Eric Stefanut, of France’s FFN naturist organization, told The Guardian, "It’s to avoid getting splinters."

You can't be too safe as you navigate through an exhibit with a bunch of naked strangers. After all, nobody wants to have a good time ruined by a splinter to the foot.

Unfortunately, you can't just show up to the museum without any clothes on and expect to be allowed to observe the Naturist Paradises exhibit. That's not how this works.

The nude visits are set up one evening every month when the rest of the museum is closed. You really have to want to visit this exhibit without any clothes on. It's going to take some coordination and planning to make it happen.

The exhibit features 600 photographs, films, magazines, paintings, sculptures and other artworks from naturist communities as well as public and private collections in France and Switzerland. The museum said of the after-hours visits to the exhibit, "Therefore, visitors taking part are naturists and are naked."

Don't be the weirdo that shows up to view the nudist exhibit with your clothes on

You're more than welcome to attend one of these monthly gatherings with your clothes on, but you're going to be the weird one in the group that shows up. A spokesperson for the museum said, "Anyone wanting to visit fully dressed during those hours might be considered a little odd."

According to the museum, "France is the world’s leading tourist destination for naturists: its temperate climate and the presence of three seas have facilitated the establishment of communities, which – with the exception of Switzerland – have few real equivalents elsewhere in Europe, where naturism is practiced more freely, outside established communities."

They credit the "quest for healthy, vegetarian diets and the use of natural therapies, meditation and yoga in the open air" for an increased interest in nudity.

The monthly visit for August has come and gone. That's too bad for any nudist in the area hoping that the scheduled event was going to take place either today or tomorrow.

There were reportedly 80 naked visitors who participated in the after-hour exhibit viewing. One of them, 38-year-old Julie Guegnolle, was there in her birthday suit for her birthday.

"It’s not every day you get to walk around a museum naked," she told France24. "When we arrived, we felt a bit lost, but it’s not so strange."

As you can see, this is much more than just a nudist exhibit. This is an opportunity to make your dreams come true. A once in a lifetime opportunity to be in a room full of naked people looking at naked exhibits.