Remember Amanda Knox? New Series Shines Light On Troubling Murder Case | REVIEW

Hulu's series "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox" is definitely worth checking out.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Hulu

"The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox" follows the eponymous American college student, who arrives in Italy for her study abroad only to be wrongfully imprisoned for murder weeks later. The series traces Amanda’s relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom, and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment.

Cast: Grace Van Patten, Sharon Horgan, John Hoogenakker, Francesco Acquaroli, Giuseppe De Domenico and Roberta Mattei

Episode count: Eight

Currently streaming

Hulu's new Amanda Knox series is pretty interesting.

For our younger readers who might not know, the Amanda Knox saga was a *HUGE* deal when it happened.

It dominated the media. An attractive American college student was caught up in the web of murder in Italy involving the death of her roommate Meredith Kercher in 2007.

It didn't take long for Italian authorities to arrest and charge Knox and her boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito with Kercher's horrific slaying.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

It was obvious to most people in America that Knox was getting railroaded. Personally, I viewed it as a massive blow to American prestige and power that we ever allowed Knox to be arrested.

Extreme diplomatic pressure should have been applied to free her. If that failed, then military options should have been presented to rescue her.

You might think I'm joking. I'm most certainly not. What was done to Amanda Knox is enraging, and a message should have been sent that you don't dare mess with American citizens or you face the wrath of American military power and might.

That leads me to Hulu's new series. It is a very dramatized version of what happened to Knox from the moment Kercher was murdered through the years and appeals that followed.

I banged out the first two episodes over the weekend, and while it's not the best acted series, it is fairly captivating and entertaining.

The biggest attribute the series has is that it does an excellent job shining a light on the intense pressure the Italians put on Knox.

The scumbags leading the investigation were seemingly obsessed with the idea that an attractive American was a killer. Instead of chasing down real leads - which eventually happened - they zeroed in on Knox and her boyfriend.

Her life was upended before she knew what hit her, and "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox" does an excellent job capturing the chaos, lies and carnage surrounding the murder investigation.

Having said that, Knox is probably guilty of being naive. The first thing she should have done after Kercher was found dead in her residence was to head straight to an airport or the embassy.

Sticking around in Italy was always going to end in disaster for her. It should have been time to put one foot in front of the other and get the hell out of the country as quickly as possible. Force the Italians to come get her instead of rotting for years in their trash justice system.

Definitely check out "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox" if you're interested in taking a dark walk down memory lane, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.