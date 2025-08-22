Violent Preview Released For New Action Series With Awesome Cast: WATCH

Another look at "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf" hit the web on Thursday.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series with an origin story that follows "Ben Edwards" (Taylor Kitsch) throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations. The series is an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it. It also features Chris Pratt reprising his role as "James Reece."

Cast: Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt, Luke Hemsworth, Tom Hopper, Rona-Lee Shimon, Robert Wisdom, LaMonica Garrett and Shiraz Tzarfati

Creator: Jack Carr

Release date: August 27

"The Terminal List" was an immediate hit when it arrived on Amazon a few years ago. The series based on Jack Carr's first book was full of intense violence, action and carnage with Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch leading the way.

The success of the series resulted in Amazon greenlighting the upcoming prequel "Dark Wolf." Kitsch is returning as Ben Edwards (viewers of the original series know his fate and arc).

We've had a few inside looks at "Dark Wolf" ahead of its August 27th premiere, and all of them have been electric.

A new one dropped Thursday, and it's exactly what fans have come to expect. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"Dark Wolf" can't get here fast enough. It's going to be a great series, and Kitsch is one of the most underrated actors in Hollywood.

He's an outstanding talent. Add in the fact that Pratt is returning in some kind of capacity, and all signs point to the prequel series being outstanding television.

You can catch "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf" starting August 27th. I'll definitely be watching. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.