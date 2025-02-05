Howie Mandel Apologizes To Bill Burr After Bizarre Father Claim

Howie Mandel is apologizing to Bill Burr after ambushing the celebrity comedian over a claim regarding his father.

"Bill Burr has not peeped," Mandel said on a recent episode of his podcast. "I texted him and said, ‘Good episode.’ Didn’t answer. I said, ‘Is there anything I can do to further this, to follow up’? No answer."

Last month, Mandel had Burr as a guest on his podcast, when, out of nowhere, the Deal or No Deal host also brought out Smashing Pumpkins lead singer Billy Corgan, who had previously claimed that he and Burr share the same father. The only thing is, Corgan may have told Mandel that, but whether Burr knew that about his father is still uncertain, although he clearly was not pleased with Mandel, calling him an "a**hole" on the spot before later calling him a "whore."

HOWIE MANDEL IS NOW APOLOGIZING

"He’s bringing you in here, not because he’s trying to heal the bulls–t that we went through growing up," Burr said to Corgan after "the big reveal" regarding their allegedly same father. "What was supposed to happen? Are we going to go play catch? We’re both in our 50s."

The entire segment was absolutely awkward, leaving many on the Internet wondering if it was some sort of bit. It now appears it wasn't and that makes Mandel look that much worse.

DOES BURR HAVE A RIGHT TO BE MAD?

On his podcast this week, Mandel continued to apologize, saying that he "thought it was going to be funny," and that he "legitimately thought I was doing something nice."

Well, Howie, it appears your humor stinks, and an actual comedian like Bill Burr would be the first to tell you that.