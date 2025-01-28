Everyone Is Having Trouble Figuring Out If Billy Corgan And Bill Burr Are Brothers Or If It's Just A Bit

We live in an age where you never know what's real and what's fake. Usually that's because of AI or fake news, but in a refreshing change of pace, we're keeping it old school, and no one knows what's real thanks to three bald white dudes who may simply be pulling off an Andy Kaufman-like bit for the ages… or airing out some wild family drama.

The follically challenged players in this Shakespearean tale of maybe-brotherhood that has taken the internet by storm are Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, Boston-born comedian and actor Bill Burr, and germ-hating, Deal or No Deal-ing comic Howie Mendel.

It started a while back when Corgan was a guest on Mandel's podcast, Howie Does Stuff, and floated a story about his stepmother thinking that he and Burr could have the same father.

I mean, they do look a bit alike. In fact, if you look around, you can find people making that comparison in tweets from years ago.

But then last week while Burr was a guest on the same show, Mandel welcomed in Corgan and it got awkward faster than you can say "The world is a vampire…"

"All right, f--- it, I'll do it," Burr said. "Did you ever think the fact that I never told that story, that maybe you shouldn't?"

Corgan said he told Mandel the story off-air, and that the America's Got Talent judge thought it would make for entertaining podcast fodder (he was correct).

"He's bringing you in here, not because he's trying to heal the bulls--- that we went through growing up," Burr said. "What was supposed to happen? Are we going to go play catch? We're both in our 50s."

Things seemed to loosen up with Burr throwing out some funny lines — his dig at Corgan for being a Cubs fan was hilarious — but it's hard to tell if they were all being serious.

Some Legit Family Drama Or One Big Bit?

Burr is a good actor. He was in a Star Wars TV show. They don't just put anyone in those (alright, maybe to a degree they do, but still…).

So, were those acting chops being put on display, or was he legitimately upset?

Even if they're not brothers, the story certainly put Burr and his family in a weird position.

He still seemed pretty unhappy about the situation during an appearance on the Rich Eisen show this week (starts at the 3:05 mark).

I don't know what to think.

My first instinct is to say bit — and if that's right, boy, is this a dozy — and partially because if it weren't a bit, wouldn't someone come out and say that?

I mean, Howie Mandel has pulled off high-profile bits like this before. Remember when an angry Dana White walked off of his show?

Well, that turned out to be fake.

So, we'll all keep an eye on this one, because I don't think we've heard the end of this story.