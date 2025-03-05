How TV Handled Measles In 1969 Vs. Today Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Look, I've got two kids, so I'm well aware of the measles … outbreak … going on in Texas. I'm also well aware that this literally happens every single year, but we just ignore that for some reason. It's weird.

Anyway, this one has struck a nerve more than others, and it's slowly starting to percolate. I can feel it in my plumbs. I can see it.

Social media is starting to talk about it. The news hasn't quite gotten there yet, but they will. Trust me. The Dems will make it a talking point some time soon, even though that's going to be hard seeing as RFK Jr. has already come out and walked the line like a seasoned politician.

"Get vaxxed, but only if you're comfortable with it," is basically his message. He told Fox News Digital as much earlier this week. Check it out when you have a minute.

Bottom line: we're talking about measles in 2025, and the internet used the Brady Bunch to show us just how times have changed in five decades:

Different worlds, clearly

Holy cow. I'm so scarred by the internet and AI, that I had to make sure that was real. And it is. For those older than me reading this, you've probably seen that Brady Bunch episode a billion times.

It's the 13th episode of season 1, and it's real. All of it. I feel like we're back in COVID times.

And by the way, I'm not sitting here telling you that measles can't be dangerous. Obviously, it can be. Believe me, kids getting sick is the absolute worst. My kid got RSV and COVID back-to-back in July 2022. It was awful.

This blog isn't about the right and wrong way to approach these things. That ain't my pay grade. It's so far above my pay grade, it's laughable.

I'm just here to show the differences in how things were portrayed 56 years ago versus today. We're all so scarred from the COVID era that it makes clips like this relevant.

PS: how AWFUL does that episode of Law & Order look? You couldn't pay me enough to watch it.

PPS: how many different Law & Orders exist at this point? That show has longer legs than Guiding Light.

PPPS: Carol Brady back in the day could GET IT.