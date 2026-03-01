How Many Stars Would You Rate A Hotel That Was Hit By An Iranian Missile?

Things are currently popping off in the Middle East, as Iran continues to trade fire with Israel and the United States.

While I would never advocate that anyone should travel to any of these Middle Eastern or Gulf countries on a normal day, it's especially precarious to be vacationing in the Arab world this weekend.

Sure, you get some pretty sick light shows at night, but your safety certainly isn't guaranteed, especially with Iran taking pot shots at any country within arm's reach after getting punked by America and the Israelis.

One place that has seen its fair share of rockets is Dubai, a city known for its five-star hotels and resorts more than anything.

The "Fairmont The Palm" hotel is one of those five-star establishments, but it got a little bit more than it asked for on Saturday thanks to catching a stray Iranian missile.

Guests at the luxury hotel decided to have a little fun with their Google reviews of the resort (as much fun as you can have when you're being peppered with rocket fire), taking the Fairmont to task for its lack of a missile defense system.

Brutal!

Listen, I know your life is in danger and everything, but one star feels a little harsh, don't you think?

I like the four-star review better, it seems more pragmatic.

"Hey, loved the place! The pool was excellent! The only complaint really was the rocket that ended up in the lobby bar, but almost perfect other than that! Four stars!"

I'm glad these guys are all okay, but this should probably serve as a lesson for anyone looking for a new vacation spot.

There are plenty of nice beaches in the Western world, and you don't even need to dodge SCUD missiles to get there.

I don't even feel safe in certain parts of my own country, so you couldn't pay me enough money to take a week off and travel to Dubai.

But hey, maybe with all these one-star reviews, the hotels will knock their rates down a bit.

Nothing like an affordable family trip to the UAE to get your mind right!