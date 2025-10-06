Houston Cougars Fan Gets Rocked During Brawl In The Stands Appears To Be Knocked Out As He's Sent Flying

Houston Cougars fans watched their undefeated season come to an end at Space City Financial Stadium on Saturday. Their hopes of upsetting Texas Tech, who was also undefeated, came up well short of the mark.

Watching your team get destroyed on their own field isn’t any fun. Frustrations among the Cougar faithful boiled over at one point during the game and fans ended up turning on each other. If their team wasn’t going to show much fight, they were.

It's not clear from the footage of the fans trading punches what set the brawl off, but there were several Cougars fans involved and one who was thoroughly outmatched.

He came in hot, swung wildly, missed and paid for it. The fan, who ducked his punch, delivered a combination that sent him and his powder blue shirt into another dimension.

He was rocked, unsteady on his feet, and went flying down a couple of rows of seats as he appeared to be at least momentarily knocked out. It wasn't his night, and it wasn’t over yet.

When the Football Team Won’t Fight, the Fans Will

Flying down a few rows of seats in the stands didn’t end the fight. He was on the receiving end of a few more punches before police arrived on the scene.

Police broke up the fighting and both Cougars fans ended up in handcuffs. You might think getting possibly concussed and eating a barrage of punches would be punishment enough for the powder blue shirt-wearing fan.

He had a walk of shame on legs made of jello to make with a ripped shirt on. He was dazed, he had handcuffs on his wrists and blood on his face.

The other fan, who delivered the punishment, took his walk in handcuffs like a championship fighter who won a belt. He let out a few "Let's go Coogs!"