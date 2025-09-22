Niners Fans Get Into Massive Brawl Like Something You'd See At San Quentin

Never get into a stadium fight when you have the lower ground

It's 57 miles from Levi's Stadium to San Quentin prison, but, on Sunday, you wouldn't have known the difference in one section of the stadium.

Let's go to the Arizona Cardinals-San Francisco 49ers game where the home fans got into an old-fashioned prison yard fight where the young bucks were reminded who runs the show in this prison — the guy with the higher ground.

Watch how this one unfolds:

The young bucks take a pounding due to the reach differential. How many times do I have to say it: Go in and yank your opponent down to your level or you're going to get lit up. It's basic science in stadium fan fights.

What caused the fight?

According to a TikTok source, it was a Niners fan "tripping off another one cheering and rooting."

Say what?

"You would think it was from a cardinals fan throwing punches and being mad," the TikTok color analyst added.

In other words, just another home game for the Niners Gang.