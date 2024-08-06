'House Of The Dragon' Gets Disappointing Update After Season Finale Leaves Fans Livid

"House of the Dragon" doesn't have much left in the tank.

The season two finale aired this past Sunday, and it left many fans incredibly disappointed. People expected a massive final battle.

They didn't get it. Instead, the season served as a setup for season three. It was much more about the politics of war and conflict than the actual combat.

I didn't hate it nearly as much as others, but I do understand the frustrations of viewers.

"House of the Dragon" will end after two more seasons.

So, where does the "Game of Thrones" prequel go from here? Well, it's officially halfway over. Showrunner Ryan Condal spoke with reporters after the finale aired, and made it clear the series will run for a total of four seasons, according to Deadline.

That means the show hit the halfway point without many fans even realizing it. Production on season three will start in 2025.

That would likely mean fans will have to wait until 2026 for season three.

"Game of Thrones" lasted for a total of eight seasons and was spread out over a total of 73 episodes. So far, "HoD" has a total of 18 episodes over two seasons with just two seasons left to wrap of the story of Rhaenyra Targaryen.

I don't want to spook anyone, but it feels like the series has lost some serious momentum from season one. The first season was a monster hit.

"House of the Dragon" took entertainment by storm. Now, fans are giving up on the series, and a decision is already in to end it after two more seasons.

It's starting to make me a bit nervous, and I'm sure I'm not the only fan who feels that way.

What did you think of the season two finale of "House of the Dragon"? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.