Social Media Rages With Anger Over 'House Of The Dragon' Season Finale

"House of the Dragon" season two is in the books, and people aren't happy.

Due to the fact I'm sure many viewers haven't seen the season finale yet of the "Game of Thrones" prequel series, I'm going to avoid having spoilers in this post.

What I will say is war is now completely inevitable as Rrhaenyra appears to have all the cards necessary to win. Again, no spoilers here, but she's in as great of a position as you could ever want.

Social media reacts to "House of the Dragon" season finale.

What are people saying online? Well, reactions are all over the place, including many negative ones. Many viewers are downright livid. Check out some reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Like I said, a lot of people aren't happy at all with the finale, and without spoiling it for everyone, I can understand the disappointment to a degree.

Fans were expecting some kind of epic battle. They wanted a bloodbath. Viewers wanted to watch a slaughter. Instead, they're experiencing more of a slow burn.

Does that mean season two was bad? In my humble opinion, not at all. Not even a little bit. A slow burn can be great if executed properly, and I didn't hate the finale at all. I really enjoyed the politics of season two. Now, the war is finally here.

So, let's take a deep breath, relax and understand there's still more to come. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.