Putin, China's Dictator Caught On Hot Mic Making Insane Claim: WATCH

Vladimir Putin seems to think immortality is possible.

The Russian leader is currently in China for a massive military parade celebrating the Allies winning WWII. It's also an excuse for China to show off its new military technology as tensions with the United States soar.

However, it's not the military gear that's generating the most attention.

It's a very strange hot mic moment.

Putin, Xi picked up on hot mic discussing immortality.

Bloomberg picked up on a hot mic moment between Putin and China's Xi Jingping…..discussing how long people might be able to live in the future.

Specifically, the Russian leader believes immortality might be within his grasp. What a totally normal thing to believe!

"With the development of biotechnology, human organs can be continuously transplanted, and people can live younger and younger, and even achieve immortality," Putin's translator told Xi during the exchange when relaying the Russian President's message, according to Bloomberg.

Xi, one of the most authoritarian leaders on the planet, then floated the idea the new normal could be living to 150 years, according to the same Bloomberg report.

Hard pass.

You can watch the video below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What a pair of absolute freak shows. Who the hell wants to live to be 150 or become immortal? Sounds like a nightmare.

First off, I don't want dictators living forever so they can fulfill their dreams of becoming villains in a James Bond story.

Secondly, if God wanted us to be immortal, that's the way the universe would already work, but it's clearly not designed that way.

The only way being immortal would be worth it would be if all my favorite dogs were immortal too. Humans, not so much. The dogs, that would be an interesting selling point.

I kind of always just assumed Xi and Putin were hyper-focused on regional conflicts. Turns out they think like legit villains from a bad B-action film.

The good news for the rest of humanity is no amount of organ transplants is going to save someone from a missile being dropped on their head.

China moves on Taiwan and things might get rather spicy at a fast rate. It'd be a real shame if all the weapons China showed off at the parade turned out to be useless!

Do you think China and Russia will figure out the technology to live forever? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. In the meantime, the rest of us go back to living in reality.