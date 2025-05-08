Horrible Human Ellen DeGeneres Is Still Insufferable In First Video After Fleeing Country Because Of Trump

Months after fleeing the U.S. because of Donald Trump, disgraced talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres has resurfaced in England mowing her own stupid lawn.

And it wasn't even on a Thursday, which should tell you everything you need to know.

For those who haven't kept up with the most insufferable, toxic person on the planet, Ellen fled for the UK last winter after Trump retook the White House. She's truly the worst. Her and Rosie O'Donnell. Two disgusting peas in a pod.

Credit to both, though, for actually doing it. All of these Hollywood elites have threatened to leave for years now because of Trump, and we were fortunate enough to have the two worst actually follow through.

Anyway, Ellen and longtime wife Portia left America last November in the wake of Trump's win, and have been living in some Podunk town in England ever since. Thankfully, both have been pretty quiet in the months since … until now!

Here's a random video of horrible human Ellen mowing her horrible UK lawn on #TariffAnnouncementDay:

Enjoy the trade deal, Ellen!

My God. I just cannot stand this woman. She's the worst. She fooled suburban moms across the country for decades, and I always – always – called bullshit on it.

My wife loved Ellen. Recorded her every single day. Watched it religiously. I always knew the act was nonsense. I saw right through it from Day 1.

"Be kind to one another." Yeah, sure thing, Ellen. You may have fooled the mini-van moms, but not me. I always knew it was fake. Felt it in my plumbs. I told her a dozen times, and she never believed me.

She just kept DVRing Ellen every day because she was so funny and nice and kind and blah, blah, blah.

And then it came out that she was actually an AWFUL person who treated her staff like shit, and she eventually quit her awful show and basically went into hiding.

Until late last year, when big, bad Donald Trump won the election, and sent Ellen and Portia packing. Oddly enough, they're now in the UK – which just signed a major trade deal with Trump.

Here, Ellen, watch this while you mow. You'll love it!