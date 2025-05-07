Horny CBS Anchor Kicks Off Conclave Coverage Wondering If It's Time For Priests To Start Having Sex

For those on Conclave Watch 2025®, let the record reflect that CBS was the first network to wonder if it's time to let priests have sex in order to attract new priests.

Horny CBS Mornings anchor Tony Dokoupil, who famously asked Bill Belichick during a fluff piece interview how he met his 24-year-old slam piece girlfriend Jordon Hudson only to be told to mind his own damn business by the Miss Maine 2025 contestant, is back to his horny ways in Italy.

During Wednesday's coverage, Dokoupil wondered if it was time for the church to change its fornication rules. Of course Horny Tony would ask such a thing. This guy is hornier than a sailor at sea.

"Something Father [Thomas] Reese told me is that one of the issues with the church is that they need more talent in the clergy and opening it up to women would be one way to fix that. Or maybe change the celibacy laws," Tony said while his fellow anchor, Norah O'Donnell replied, "And focus on social justice."

Ah, yes, social justice.

But let's stick to the horny theme here from CBS because there's even more footage of CBS staying hornier than the other outlets who are on Conclave Watch®.

It's unclear if this is Horny Tony using "rawdogging" during CBS Conclave Coverage®, but it's definitely someone at CBS who can't figure out this isn't Spring Break 2025 coverage. You idiots are covering the Catholic church and its search for a new Pope.

Think we could act like adults?

Is CBS done here? No chance. How long until they want to know if it's time for a trans priest to be Pope? Don't think for a second there's not a producer on that staff trying to figure out a way to work trans into this coverage.

Think I'm nuts? In 2023, the Pope went to lunch with these 44 transGs. Horny, vile CBS knows this too.