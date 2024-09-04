Hooters Hall Of Famer & NASCAR WAG Gianna Tulio Enjoys 'Bikinis & Martinis' During Bachelorette Party

Gianna Tulio barely touched the brake as she went from NASCAR's summer break to her bachelorette party festivities. The Hooters Hall of Famer ever so slightly eased up on the gas as she spent some time in Aspen.

That was a couple of weeks ago. Fast-forward to this weekend and the future Mrs. Ryan Blaney was busy setting fire to both Charleston and the Isle of Palms in South Carolina.

Gianna was "Wifey in the making" while Blaney was making an early exit due to a crash at Darlington Raceway over the weekend.

Don't worry, the crash didn't put a damper on things during the bachelorette party, nor will it keep the Cup Series champ from a shot at a second straight title.

"We had an absolute blast driving the beautiful Gianna Tulio and her crew to @carolinacabanacruises for her bachelorette trip! 🚐💍," the luxury transportation company who helped her kick off her the fun posted.

"The perfect boat day started with a smooth and relaxing ride, setting the tone for an unforgettable celebration. Thank you for choosing Coastline Coaches to be part of your special day, Gianna! 🎉🌊"

Gianna Tulio and Ryan Blaney are going for back-to-back titles before they tie the knot

Coastline Coaches wasn't kidding about setting the tone. They knew a group about to have a good time when they saw one. Gianna and company got the "bikinis & martinis" going from there.

Nothing like a bride-to-be and her future sister-in-law getting together for some fun. Check out the next to last slide to see what I'm talking about there.

The group then got it together enough for some "Hell on heels." Which meant a lot of red while the bachelorette hit the town in white.

There you go. That's how you celebrate an upcoming wedding and put the finishing touches on the season before the NASCAR playoffs get underway.

Next up on the schedule is Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Blaney is currently sitting in the No. 5 spot in the playoff field with 2,018 points. Can he grab another title before riding off and tying the knot later this year? We shall see.