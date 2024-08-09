Hooters Hall Of Famer Gianna Tulio Wraps Up NASCAR's Summer Break In Her Bikini

Samantha Busch might have jumped out to a comfortable lead among NASCAR WAGs when it came to grabbing attention during the two-week Olympic break, but she wasn't the only one enjoying some downtime in a bikini.

Hooters Hall of Famer Gianna Tulio was putting in some work of her own far from the Busch's Italian vacation. She and fiance Ryan Blaney were in the Caribbean for much of the break. A break which ends this weekend in Richmond with the Cook Out 400.

Much like Samantha, Gianna was sad to see the break come to an end, and she squeezed every little drop out of it. On Friday she posted some bikini content with the location Marigot, Saint Martin and the caption, "In denial about our summer break coming to an end."

Gianna Tulio is proving why she's a Hooters Hall of Famer

The break coming to an end is unfortunate for sure, but all good things have to come to an end. There's work to be done on the track, a NASCAR regular season to wrap up, and playoffs that are quickly approaching.

While I'm sure playing amateur photographer was fun for Ryan, and you had better believe he had to spend some of his downtime - much like Kyle did this week - doing so, he likely wants to get back to what he gets paid for.

What Ryan Blaney gets paid for is winning, and he's been doing a ton of that on and off the track. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champ is currently sitting in 5th place in the standings.

That's a decent spot to be in with a handful of races left before the playoffs start.

What better way to prepare for the stretch run than in the Caribbean with a Hooters Hall of Famer? I can't think of any.

Gianna's a NASCAR veteran, she's a Hall of Famer, she's a winner, and she's ready for another run at a Cup Series championship. Look for these two in the winner's circle.